Naughty Dog Buffs Up Their Multiplayer Game Development Staff

Naughty Dog has a huge fan base so anything new or noteworthy that is based around the video game development team comes with plenty of hype and speculation. While the studio is pretty good at keeping a tight seal of things they are working on, there is a new job listing out there that is suggesting that Naughty Dog is buffing up their multiplayer development team.

While we only know of one project currently in the works at Naughty Dog which is a multiplayer gameplay mode for The Last of Us Part 2, it looks like there is more interest in making multiplayer a bigger and better thing at the studio. This comes from a job listing from Naughty Dog games that’s seeking out the likes of an Economy Designer for working on multiplayer gameplay. It’s a means to offer players the ability for self-expression and further add value towards the multiplayer component of a video game alone. That’s not surprising for the studio to further enhance their multiplayer division, but again, we’re left waiting on just what the studio is planning to do with the likes of The Last of Us Part 2.

The video game has since launched for players to enjoy, but the developers were not able to finish up a multiplayer component in time. That’s where the news of a gameplay mode being worked on for a future update had come out, but since then the studio has remained rather quiet. With that said, it was noted that the development team has multiple projects in the works thanks to a tweet sent out by Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann.

Since then there was a leaked list of games that started to circulate online of what Naughty Dog might be working on. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing if these games are legitimate at the moment, but with the likes of the PlayStation 5 console platform out, it’s only a matter of time before Naughty Dog is able to start hyping up their next big video game project release.