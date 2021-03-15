EA’s College Sports Game Won’t Launch Until 2023

Credit: Electronic Arts

A new report reveals that Electronic Arts’ recently revealed college football game is in the very early stages of development, and is projected to release in mid-2023. This would mean the series returns ten years after it was canceled in 2013. Still, as far as we can tell the game is in the very early stages of development, and if the last year has taught us anything, it’s not to depend on estimated release dates too much.

The news comes from journalist Matt Brown, who obtained paperwork from the Collegiate Licensing Company, showing that EA intends to release a new game with a tentative release date of July 2023. That would put the potential release ten years after the last college football game EA released, which was NCAA Football 14, released in 2013. The series was discontinued following a series of lawsuits regarding collegiate athlete likenesses and their right to be compensated.

EA revealed it was working on a new game in its college football series in early February, by tweeting an image that says “College Football is coming back.” The tweet says, “For those who never stopped believing…” According to EA, development on the new game is just starting, which would fit with the projected release date discovered by Brown. It also launched an EA Sports College Twitter account for news on the new release, which tweeted, “We look forward to sharing more information as development progresses in the next couple of years.”

The records Brown obtained also revealed more information about what’s likely to be in the game. According to the documents, there will be 100+ teams in the game, and all of their uniforms, logos, stadiums, mascots, and player likenesses would be used in order to recreate them. You can read the full breakdown on Extra Points (subscription required).

Source: Matt Brown/Twitter