Resident Evil Village Early Access Invitation Emails Are A Scam

There’s a massive fan base for the Resident Evil franchise and good reason. It’s a solid survival horror franchise that has several mainline installments and countless spin-off games as well. This franchise even had a big blockbuster cinematic adaptation as well that recently wrapped up and it’s also getting the movie adapted again . With so much hype built around the IP, it could be easy for some to fall for a scam email going around but Capcom is asking players to be careful.

Resident Evil Village is the next thrilling installment to the video game mainline franchise. We know that it will be taking place after the events of Resident Evil 7 and that players are stepping back into the role of Ethan Winters. From what has been showcased so far, it looks like Ethan Winters has his world turned upside once again after Chris Redfield shows up unexpectedly. Now to get some answers, Ethan tracks Chris down to a remote village. This is where the game will open up with all sorts of hostile enemies and places to explore.

As mentioned, there’s plenty of eager fans itching to get their hands on a copy and while Capcom has offered a different kind of betas before with their unique setup known as the Resident Evil Ambassador program, there’s an email circulating out there suggesting that players are invited to try a beta of Resident Evil Village. This early access program offer is nothing more than a scam but after Capcom got word of it, they sent out emails to different media publications such as ours to spread a warning.

The email address as well looks official to Capcom’s but again this is a fake scam going around right now so be vigilant and avoid checking in on the offer. For now, Resident Evil Village is set to launch on May 7, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: Press Release