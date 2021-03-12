Twenty Bethesda Games Join Xbox Game Pass Including Fallout 4, Doom, and Prey

Now that Xbox owns the parent company behind Bethesda, it can bring all of Bethesda’s games to Game Pass customers, which is exactly what it’s doing. Starting today, 20 Bethesda games will now be available to play on Xbox Game Pass. Almost all of them are available on both console and PC, and there are some baffling exclusions, but it’s still a huge influx of great games.

The list of games available include several of the studio’s staple series. The list includes Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2; Doom 1993, Doom 2, Doom 3, Doom 64, Doom Eternal; Elder Scrolls: Morrowind, Oblivion, Skyrim, and Online; The Evil Within; Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout: 76; Prey; Rage 2; and Wolfenstein: The New Order, The Old Blood, and Youngblood.

So yeah, chalk up yet another platform that has Skyrim. Out of all the games on the list, almost all are available on Xbox, PC, and Cloud. The only exceptions are Fallout: New Vegas (Console-only), Morrowind and Oblivion (Xbox and PC), and Elder Scrolls Online (Xbox and Cloud). Some of the games on the list will get a graphical upgrade thanks to the FPS Boost, but we don’t yet know which one.

There are still a few Bethesda/ZeniMax titles missing from this list. A surprising exclusion is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, considering the other two games in the series are there. The Evil Within 2 is also missing. I’d say those are likely missing because they’re still newer, and they might be worth more to the company full price on other websites, but Wolfenstein: Youngblood is newer than either of them. Doom 2016 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus used to be on Game Pass, but were removed last year. So are they coming back at some point? We can only speculate.

Source: Xbox Wire