Rust EU Players Lose Their Data After Servers Are Destroyed By Fire

Rust’s European players had the ultimate bad luck this week as a fire in a French data center has lost player data across several servers. That means that lots of players will have lost their player data, and won’t be able to get it back. While it’s not unusual for players to lose progress in Rust’s server wipes, it’ll still be annoying for players who perhaps weren’t ready to start over just yet.

The data center — or, to be more specific, data centers — was owned by OVH and located in Strasbourg, France. The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined, but it destroyed one data center and part of another. According to OVH’s founder, no one was injured. OVH said in a statement: “Our mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality of services to support their online activities and we know how important this is to them. We sincerely apologize for the difficulties and challenges caused by this fire.”

Facepunch Studios, Rust’s developer, posted about the fire on Twitter: “We’ve confirmed a total loss of the affected EU servers during the OVH data centre fire. We’re now exploring replacing the affected servers. Data will be unable to be restored.” This comes at a bad moment for the developers, as Rust had been experiencing an upsurge in popularity thanks to a group of well-known streamers — like Shroud, Pokimane, Myth, xQc, Sodapoppin, and others — playing together on the same server. The streamers have since dropped off of Rust, but the game has been riding this surge in popularity for the last few months.

The servers are starting to come back online after the fire was suppressed. Facepunch Studios has been updating the Rust Twitter with the servers that have come back online. Unfortunately, the player data is gone and cannot be retrieved. According to the official Rust Twitter, the data that’s been lost is player progression on 25 servers.

