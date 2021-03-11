We’re Getting A New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game Called Shredder’s Revenge

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is on its way, and though we’ve only seen one trailer thus far, it looks like a love letter to the original games. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo beat their way through the Foot Clan yet again on the streets of New York, and the classic theme song really completes the vibe. We don’t have very many details on the game’s release, but hopefully, it’ll be coming sooner rather than later.

Publisher Dotemu dropped the trailer for the game today. Shredder’s Revenge appears to be an old-school 16-bit beat-em-up, recalling the arcade games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991. Everything about the trailer, from the game to the animation to the in-game action is pure nostalgia fuel. Each member of the TMNT has their own unique gameplay. The description of the game’s story on Steam reads:

“With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X!”

Shredder’s Revenge can be played by up to 4 players, and developers Tribute Games are including a “radical new story mode.” Dotemu adds, “Every character, vehicle, weapon, item, and background is directly inspired by the 1987 TV show, making you feel like you hopped into the television.” We don’t yet have an official release date, just that it’s “coming soon.” We also don’t know what consoles it’ll be coming to, just that it’ll be available “on consoles.” You can, however, wishlist the game on Steam.

Source: Dotemu