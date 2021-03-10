Rumored Leaked Naughty Dog Projects List Unveiled

Naughty Dog is one of the biggest video game development studios under Sony’s control This first-party studio has delivered some incredible exclusives over the years, some of which was the reason many of us went out to get a PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 video game console. However, there isn’t much official news in terms of what the studio is working on next. We have a brand new platform that’s a bit lackluster in terms of content variety. Some players are waiting on what Naughty Dog is going to be bringing out for players.

We know that the studio is working on a multiplayer component for The Last of Us Part 2. Of course, we haven’t seen any of it yet, but that’s what’s currently being worked on right now publicly. However, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann has since taken to his personal Twitter account earlier this month to make note that there are a few projects that the studio is currently working on right now .

Of course, we don’t know what those games are at the moment. For now, Naughty Dog is hoping fans will stay patient with news inbound at a later date. With that said, it looks like that there is a leak list circulating online that shows off what projects are being developed at Naughty Dog for a future release. Now, this is just a list that’s circulating online so there’s no real way of knowing if these games are being developed or produced at the moment outside of the multiplayer component.

According to the video game list, it looks like Naughty Dog is developing The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer, an Uncharted port for the PC, The Last of Us Part 2 Abby expansion, along with a brand new IP called Stray’s Cross. There is bound to be a split fan base for Abby’s expansion as the character had a split between those that loved the character and despised her. Likewise, it will be interesting to see what this Stray’s Cross ends up being, although we’re sure that there may be some bummed to find out that there’s not a new Uncharted game coming out into the market outside of a PC port. At any rate, this is just a rumored leaked list so for now, nothing has been confirmed.