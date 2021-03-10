Night School Studio Talks Potential Oxenfree Sequel

Night School Studios developed Oxenfree as their first video game title and this indie game was a hit. The game follows a young teenage girl named Alex who heads to an abandoned local island with some friends. What was meant to be a party turned into a horror trip as Alex quickly discovers there is some supernatural element living on this island. Instead of a night full of partying, drinking, and hanging with friends, Alex is left gathering everyone up while finding a way off this island.

This is a mature story as well where we dive into a variety of tough topics. Furthermore, the game is choice-based so while you go through the narrative, your choices may alter the ending you’ll receive. Gameplay can be described as an adventure title with players going through the game solving puzzles and exploring the areas. Of course, as mentioned, this narrative game is also focused on player’s choices so you may have to replay this title a few times to see just how the game could end.

While relatively short, the game is still highly enjoyed and talked about today. Thanks to its compelling storyline some fans would go back and enjoy this game regularly. However, if you were hoping for a sequel when this game launched, there wasn’t much news on that front. Instead, Night School Studio went on to make other video games leaving Oxenfree to be mainly a standalone IP. That might change here soon as the studio is looking at ways to bring out a sequel.

Speaking with Comicbook, the creators of Night School Studio Adam Hines and Sean Krankel, spoke about the video game IP and its following half of a decade after its release. While the duo seems to be surprised by how big of a following they received for the game, there are now some thoughts of doing a sequel. During the interview, it was made clear that there was plenty of work put into the sequel consideration as Night School Studio wants to put out a game with a strong storyline and not a title to ride on just the following from Oxenfree. Unfortunately, no other details about a sequel were mentioned, but at the very least the studio is looking into a new installment.