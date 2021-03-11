Fortnite Announces A Single-Player Event

Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 is coming to an end, and Epic Games is planning something big for the beginning of the next season: Namely, a single-player mission. This will be the battle royale game’s first real foray into single-player — it’s too soon to tell if it’ll become a regular thing, but at least it’s something to look forward to as we begin the next season.

The event is called Zero Crisis Finale, and is “a solo experience.” Specifically, it’s a mission concluding the story of Agent Jones, the one who’s been pulling all the other characters into the Battle Royale Mode. For those of you who’ve skipped Chapter 2: Season 5, these crossovers have included The Flash, The Mandalorian, Kratos, Master Chief, characters from Street Fighter, and probably more — there have been so many, it’s been hard to keep up.

The opening event will be the conclusion of Season 5, hence the name. Epic says, “The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it.” Unlike previous seasonal events, you won’t have to log in at a specific time to view the event. Epic Games is allowing players to watch the live global premiere, which it boasts begins with, “our most ambitious story cinematic yet.” Given how big Fortnite events usually are, there are likely to be quite a few people watching.

Fortnite Season 6 begins on March 16. The event will be available starting then and you can play it whenever you log in to play Season 6. Epic Games also reminds everyone to spend their Gold Bars, as they’ll be reset at the end of the season and also warns players to wrap up their Battle Pass chores in the next few days. In other Fortnite news, we’re getting a Batman crossover comic leading into Season 6.

Source: Epic Games