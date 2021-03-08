Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Listing Unveiled

Tomb Raider is having a big year. 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the franchise and over the year’s we’ve had new video game titles to movies. However, the latest trilogy of video game titles was a reboot of sorts for the franchise as it gave players a new look of Lara Croft becoming the tomb raiding adventurer that we’ve known her as over the last couple of decades. With that said, if you missed out on the latest trilogy of Tomb Raider games then you’re in luck.

A new Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy was spotted on the Microsoft Store. This collection comes with the three Tomb Raider Crystal Dynamic video game titles together which means you can play Lara Croft as her start of being an iconic survivor to a heroine that’s out to save the world and stop a mysterious organization from unleashing a supernatural force. However, the collection was only spotted on the storefront so there’s plenty of questions left to be answered.

For instance, this collection is already playable on the latest generation Xbox Series X/S platforms so it will be interesting to see if there are any enhancements to this collection. Likewise, this collection is said to be the Definitive Editions as well, which means you’ll get the extra content that was released outside of the video game launch initially. In case you need a refresher the three video game titles were Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and lastly, Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

We know that the listing claims this collection will be releasing on March 18, 2021, so an official announcement is bound to happen sooner than later if this date is accurate. With this being the big anniversary year for Tomb Raider, it will be interesting to see just what else is unveiled for the franchise as there were comments before of a new game that would connect the classic Tomb Raider titles with the latest trilogy release.