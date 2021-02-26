Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Is Receiving PlayStation 5 Upgrades

Crash Bandicoot makes a big return with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Naughty Dog may have created this IP and brought it out into the marketplace, but the development has since been moved on to Activision. With this latest installment, we received the fourth mainline game from developers Toys for Bob. If you’re a fan of the mainline series of the original PlayStation console then you can jump back into the franchise and pick up where the story left off.

This installment will take place following the events of the third mainline installment. In this game, a few years have passed since Uka Uka, Dr. Cortex, and N. Tropy were sent to the end of time and space. However, it appears that the three have found a way to escape their imprisonment and by doing so they left an exit for the rest of the nefarious villains to also flood out into the world again. As a result, Crash Bandicoot and Coco will have to once again restore order.

With Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the development team seemed to have gone the extra mile to bring out a game that mimics the style of that original trilogy Naughty Dog developed. However, the studio rebuilt the mechanics from the ground up. As a result, you can expect the platformer to perform as expected on modern platforms. In this title, players will also find that there will be larger levels and bigger boss fights. Furthermore, it seems that we may get tossed into the role of other characters as well such as Dr. Neo Cortext and that could give a better insight into some of his actions or views.

This game has already been released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console platforms, but there is an upgrade coming out for the PlayStation 5. Announced through the PlayStation State of Play, this title is making a return for the PS5 which would feature both 4K and 60 FPS. Also with the game console’s DualSense controller, players can expect both advanced vibrations along resistance triggers to be used during the gameplay. Currently, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for the PlayStation 5 on March 12, 2021.