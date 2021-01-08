Xbox Still Working To Bring More Final Fantasy Games To Xbox Game Pass

2020 was quite a hectic year but hey we managed to preserve into 2021. While I’m hopeful 2021 is a solid year all around compared to the previous year we had to endure, there are quite a few video game delays that happened last year in which we should see come out this year. However, some of those delays you might have forgotten about. There are about six games in particular that went missing from 2020 that were previously promised to be released under Microsoft.

If you don’t recall, in 2019 there was the word that Microsoft would be bringing out quite a few Final Fantasy video game titles to the Xbox Game Pass. I’m sure I don’t need to explain the Final Fantasy franchise to you. This worldwide beloved RPG series has been around for decades and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. Of course, if you wanted to replay some of those previous installments and happened to be a member of Xbox Game Pass then you may have went into 2020 with some high expectations to revisit some iconic gems.

Of course, 2020 hit, and the massive pandemic threw a wrench into all of our plans. It’s been a difficult transition and we’re still enduring the virus pandemic today. Of course, with that said, True Achievements didn’t forget that 2020 didn’t see the launch of all the promised Final Fantasy video games Microsoft made for 2020. That’s not to say that 2020 didn’t see the launch of any Final Fantasy video game titles as we did receive Final Fantasy 7-9 along with Final Fantasy 15.

Although from the previous statements Microsoft made, we are missing Final Fantasy 10/10-2, 12, 13/13-2. These games are not forgotten by Microsoft. After True Achievements reached out, a spokesperson from Microsoft replied stating that they will continue pushing out more Final Fantasy video games within 2021 and beyond. For now, there are no specific dates attached to when these video game titles will be releasing, but it looks like they will be coming out at some point this year.