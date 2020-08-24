Cyberpunk 2077 Confirmed To Feature Free DLC

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles releasing in 2020 is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game is practically The development studio has gained world-wide recognition over The Witcher trilogy. In fact, The Witcher novels gained some big attention worldwide from that they were later adapted into a Netflix live-action series. So when the studio announced their next project was Cyberpunk 2077 set in a futuristic world, fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the title. It took a little while before we started getting more information but rather than fans started to sway away from this upcoming game, the hype continued to build. Clearly, this development studio knows how to make a successful RPG and it’s leaving fans wondering just what all the development team has planned for the title.

A lot of guesswork and questions actually stem from the previous release for CD Projekt Red and in a lot of ways the studio compared The Witcher 3 to Cyberpunk 2077. This could be anything from quests to the size of the world but fans are still asking about particular aspects of The Witcher 3 development to see if anything will come of it for Cyberpunk 2077. For instance, one fan asked if Cyberpunk 2077 would see free DLC much like how CD Projekt Red handled The Witcher 3. If you don’t recall, The Witcher 3 received a nice assortment of free DLC alongside the expansions.

The development team didn’t expand on the answer outside of a gif confirming that fans can expect free DLC content. Just how much and what all the free DLC entails remains to be seen. Still, this studio is making sure that this game is well-rounded and full of fun content that would appeal to players. Overall, don’t expect filler quests that are nothing more than a fetch quest in this game. With that said, we’re still just as eager to see what else the studio is planning on for the upcoming title.

While we were initially waiting to get Cyberpunk 2077 next month, the studio has since postponed the game to November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. It’s also well worth mentioning that this game is also slated for a launch on next-generation platforms, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well. However, there is no release date outside of a launch window set for 2021.









