The Best Sci-fi Games For Xbox One

Whether you’re looking for a new world to explore or a futuristic feel, there’s a big fan base when it comes to science fiction. If you own an Xbox One and want to dive into a sci-fi video game then check out our picks down below. Keep in mind there are no definitive lists, we all have our personal opinions. As a result, if you don’t quite agree with our list and have some other games that you would like to recommend then please do so. Leave a comment and share some other games worth checking out on the platform. We can’t wait to hear about your personal favorite sci-fi games on the platform as well.

#10 Mass Effect Andromeda

The latest installment of the Mass Effect franchise, Mass Effect: Andromeda, takes place hundreds of years after the events of Mass Effect 3. Set within the Andromeda Galaxy, players take on the role of an N7 Special Forces soldier, more specifically, a Pathfinder. These Pathfinders are an operative task force that is in charge of discovering new planets for the Human species to colonize. Now we get it, the game came out, it was riddled with glitches and bugs not too mention the horrible animations that made the game a meme. With that said, there have been updates and the developers had cleaned the game up. The problem here is that this is not the original trilogy. There’s a lot of love for the original Mass Effect games and coming out with a new installment, there were some big expectations.

For its price right now it’s a game that’s worth checking out. There’s actually quite a bit of love for the IP right now after its lackluster launch. Coming off a great trilogy, Mass Effect Andromeda is still a decent game and one that you can get into. Just don’t go in with the expectations of a story that will go toe-to-toe with the original Mass Effect franchise.

#9 Warframe

If you never heard of Warframe, think of this game like the Destiny franchise with plenty of active players and a variety of quests to take on. Players take on the role of a customized Tenno, an old race of warriors that are bound by blade and gun. Set in the far future, you awaken from a cryostasis as you’re needed once again in a grand war that has put a number of factions against each other. Of course, this game has been out since 2013 so there’s plenty more content to chew through right now if you have yet to actually make an account.

This is an action RPG title that has already five expansions and as of right now there doesn’t appear to be any case of the development team, Digital Extremes, slowing down. If you decide to go through the game with some friends, most missions are able to support up to four different players and if you’re into grinding through missions in order to find a particular item with fast-paced combat, this title is well worth checking out. With that said, the game suddenly got some competition online after Destiny 2 went free-to-play, but since this game has been around and enjoyed for years we don’t imagine they will lose out on players making their way onto Destiny.

#8 Titanfall 2

Titanfall released with quite a bit of success but fans were wanting a bit more content and depth to chew through. Thankfully the developers listened and with Titanfall 2 we received a single-player story campaign to go through. We found the story to be a bit generic and it does at times rely on players knowing the conflicts featured from the first game but overall the gameplay was a ton of fun to play through. There are even some big moments that we’re not going to spoil. It’s also a bit of a fast game campaign as well, similar to the likes of the Call of Duty franchise so you’re looking at about six hours to complete the campaign.

Still, that’s not to say there’s nothing left after you complete the game as this is still a great FPS multiplayer game. There’s a diverse set of titan classes, load-outs that vary between titans and the soldiers. Combat feels fast-paced, controls are well responsive and it’s everything you would want and expect from a Titanfall game. There are multiple maps and game modes to choose through which should give players plenty of content to enjoy until a third installment releases, though we’re not sure just when that will be.

#7 The Surge

The Surge is a game that will feel pretty much like a Dark Souls clone. That’s not a big surprise the franchise has been a big inspiration for a ton of great video games out there right now and this is just one of those that you’ll either really love or completely avoid. It’s an action RPG that follows a story that’s not as rich and deep that we’d had hoped for but its at least something. Without spoiling too much of what you’ll endure in this campaign, the world’s resources are scarce and you take a job in a massive corporation. Something goes haywire and next thing you know you’re fighting off a bunch of baddies wielding exoskeleton suits. A big portion of this game is all about upgrading and crafting items to further build your character up against the opposing enemies.

This is done basically by gathering resources and building it up yourself though there is also the option of battling an enemy and weakening the desired part on their body. If you weaken it up enough there’s the chance you’ll be able to slice it off and use it. Of course, that’s the main component of this game, combat is a challenge and it’s not going to be a game you’ll go in headfirst hoping to deliver a barrage of attacks. As mentioned, it’s a lot like Dark Souls with a timing structure, knowing when to attack, dodge, and even block is necessary in order to progress.

#6 Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal was a big anticipated release and thankfully its one that proved to be a reliable and just a fun experience. Set after the events of Doom, the 2016 release, this time around hell has invaded the Earth and our protagonist is forced into saving humanity the only way he knows how, by slicing, blowing up, setting on fire, and ripping the limbs off of any demon nearby. This game is going to scratch all those itches you may have come up since the Doom 2016 release, it’s still a fantastic action FPS but there’s so much more added into the game that you’ll either like or feel a bit out of place. We’ve seen a lot of positions on it but there’s some platforming involved, you’re given a lot of abilities and to make use of those mechanics, you’re going to be dashing through the air to land on a particular platform, climbing up hills, using a grapple, among other skill sets.

There’s also a lot more story to endure that you might not have expected. We won’t ruin it for you, but among the chaos, there’s a narrative you can really follow along as you progress through the campaign. Don’t worry the game still has a central focus around action and it feels faster, smoother, and overall satisfying. Fighting enemies will also feel a bit more strategic as you aim for different weak points on their bodies. Not to mention the backdrop is gorgeous with the mixture of a collapsed city mixed with the different demonic structures, it just makes for some great eye candy. With that said, you will want to take it easy as going in headfirst could put players in a rather big disadvantage. You might find yourself easily getting overrun by demons simply by not paying attention to what lays ahead.