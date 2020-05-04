Call of Duty Warzone Will Connect With Other Sub Franchises 

There are a few constants we can expect to see come out each year from the video game industry. For instance, we can look at Call of Duty for example. The video game franchise has been around for years and with Activision having several studios working on their own franchises under the Call of Duty IP umbrella, we can expect a new experience come out each year though while these installments will come and go, there is going to be one pillar to help keep Call of Duty an active IP on a regular basis.

Call of Duty Warzone was the latest release from the franchise this year and it’s Activision’s answer to the battle royale game genre. We’ve seen plenty of battle royale games come out into the market both attached to popular IPs to new standalone IPs. There were plenty of rumors that Activision was going to bring out a battle royale game mode after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That proved to be true and best of all, it was a free-to-play experience that players could enjoy on current-generation platforms.

With that said, you can expect this game mode to be around for a long time. In a recent interview with Infinity Ward’s studio narrative director Taylor Kurosaki and GamerGen, we’re finding out that Call of Duty Warzone is essentially a major pillar for Activision that will be around consistently. This is also going to be a game that we’re going to see adapt other Call of Duty franchises, though nothing has been quite unveiled in that regard.

This is not too surprising to hear as battle royale game titles are quite popular right now. Fans can enjoy these games without having to spend any money otherwise they’ll have access to in-game content purchases, usually in the form of skins and loot boxes. We’re already seeing more game modes and options become available into the game though we’ll have to wait and see just how some of these other sub franchises from the Call of Duty IP are applied to the game.









Source: VGC