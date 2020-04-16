The Biggest Video Game Franchises Returning 2020

We’re a bit into 2020 and while the year looked promising going into it, things took a drastic turn with this coronavirus health pandemic going on. Despite this, there are still plenty of games slated to release this year. We’ve got a ton of great new IPs hitting the marketplace along with some big franchises making a return. Take a look at some of the big franchises making a return this year down below.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

Platforms: PS4, NS, PC

Release: April 7, 2020

The Disaster Report series has a pretty big following, but it was uncertain for gamers worldwide on if we would even see a release of a fourth mainline installment. While these games were developed in Japan, the ports that managed to get release into other markets found that players really do enjoy a game based around surviving harsh environment disasters. However, during the development of Disaster Report 4, Japan was hit with its own natural disaster with the 2011 earthquake and tsunami which put the game into jeopardy for a few years.

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories follows a protagonist that enters a city for a job interview. Unfortunately, the interview was cut short as the city was hit with a major earthquake. With panic and destruction everywhere, players must navigate the debris in order to reach safety. Along the way, players will encounter several events and characters that will require a specific choice to be selected. Depending on your choices will ultimately alter some of the actions and events following after.

Deadly Premonition 2

Platforms: NS

Release: 2020

Do you recall Deadly Premonition? It was a video game released back in 2010 and while it wasn’t a massive success, it grew a cult following. A lot of people compared to the game to Twin Peaks and felt that if the famed director and co-creator of the show, David Lynch, would have made the show into a game then that’s what Deadly Premonition would have been. This was a third-person survival horror game that followed a young FBI agent into a small town due to a strange murder case. Players are then introduced to this offbeat town where its clear that supernatural entities are at play.

During the September 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation, it was unveiled that not only will Nintendo Switch players receive a port of the game through the online market place but a sequel was inbound. We don’t have a ton of information now, but we do know that the story follows a young FBI agent named Aaliyah Davis who reopens an old investigation that takes her to the original protagonist, Francis York Morgan.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

The development studio who has brought out Until Dawn, Supermassive Games, is bringing out a collection of horror titles. Known as The Dark Pictures Anthology, the first title Man of Medan has already been released. Just like Until Dawn, the video game titles are interactive dramas where you’re constantly controlling a group of characters through a survival horror campaign. There will be a few titles in this collection though we don’t know the details of what’s coming in 2020. We did get a small teaser trailer for the next installment which will be called Little Hope and it could be a town similar to the style of Silent Hill.

Doom Eternal

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: March 20, 2020, (NS TBA)

Within Doom Eternal, players will pick up after the events of the 2016 reboot Doom where Earth has become invaded by hell’s inhabitants. Roaming free, Doom Slayer may be humanity’s last hope. As a result, you’ll be back home and breaking the backs of any hostiles you come across. There are even a few new mechanics being placed in Doom Eternal that you might be interested in. Take for example a new mechanic that will visually show the enemies quickly decaying when you attack them. This is one game that plenty people picked up as it’s available right now. Now we’re wondering if another installment is in the works or if the Doom franchise is getting rest.

Dying Light 2

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Techland is back to deliver fans of the Dying Light franchise a new installment in 2020. The video game will once again see players facing against the undead threat but this time in a new city location. Most of these locations around the world are run by conflicting factions making it an on-going battle as to who is in control of the area.

Just as before, this is an FPS with melee combat elements tossed in as well. You’ll find that your character can maneuver around buildings and objects easily with parkour-style skills. However, one of the biggest changes to the game from the first installment is that developers are giving players a variety of choices. These choices will result in players being able to alter the narrative campaign so you’ll want to carefully decide your actions as they may have heavy repercussions.