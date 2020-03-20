Doom Eternal x Animal Crossing: New Horizons Music Video Is Exactly What You Need Today

Today’s the day, March 20th has arrived and gamers all around are ecstatic! Today’s the release of two of the most highly anticipated titles of 2020 — Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Thanks to YouTube user andmish, a brand new crossover of the two properties have finally happened. We have an Animal Crossing: New Horizons x Doom Eternal music video, and its epic! We got Isabelle on the drums, Doomguy slaying it on the guitar, its funny, awesome, and everything in between!

Check out the epic Doom x Animal Crossing music video down below:

In related news, with both Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons available starting today, fans might be wondering which one to pick up first, if not both at the same time.

Luckily, we here at Gameranx got you covered, as we have review roundups on both of the critically acclaimed titles. If you’re on the fence for either game, these roundups might help you make a decision, however, they are both performing super well in critic eyes. Check out the review roundup for Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here, check out the review roundup for Doom Eternal right here!

There are two great games available today — Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons; with the new selection of games now available, what game did you decide to pick up? Both? One? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube