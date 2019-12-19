Luigi’s Mansion 3 Getting Multiplayer DLC Early 2020

Nintendo has taken to twitter to announce and detail Luigi Mansion 3’s DLC outline, which will be arriving in 2020. Check out the tweet to see new in-game screenshots from the multiplayer.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer pack will release in two parts with the first one releasing by April 30, 2020. Part one will include three new minigames, for multiplayer ScreamPark mode, six new themed ghosts, three new outfits for Luigi, and three new floor themes in co-op ScareScraper mode. Part two will release by July 31, 2020, with additional content for ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news about part two as it develops.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer pack can be now pre-purchased on the Nintendo E-Shop with a handful of pre-order bonuses which include an in-game flashlight Type P that makes a Polterpup shape on the wall.

