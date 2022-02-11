LEGO Brawls Announced For All Consoles And PC

The mobile fighting game originally released exclusively for Apple Arcade, LEGO Brawls is finally making its way to all consoles and PC. Game developers, RED Games revealed the good news in an announcement trailer which you can check out below.

LEGO Brawls first launched on September 19, 2019, exclusively for Apple Arcade, making it and LEGO Builder’s Journey the first LEGO games to release on the Apple gaming platform. With its limited release, the game hasn’t made it on many people’s radar. This console and PC launch is hoping to change that.

For those unfamiliar, LEGO Brawls is a mobile fighting game with a four-player vs. four-player multiplayer where the objective is to control the center of the map until your team’s color is full. Red Games has said on the LEGO game, “LEGO Brawls is the first team action brawler set in the LEGO universe. It’s a unique, fast-paced LEGO take on multiplayer platforming, full of building, battling and humor like only LEGO can do! Collect minifigs and unlockable power-ups, build your ultimate minifig hero, and brawl to the top of the global leaderboard.”

Keeping in line with the LEGO theme, “building” is a key feature of the game, along with the ability to customize and level up your “ultimate LEGO® Minifigure heroes with unique style, strategy, and personality.” LEGO Brawls has fans “collect unlockable minifigures, power-ups, and emotes from their favorite LEGO themes as they battle and build their way to the top of the global leaderboards.” As with many games these days, a battle-royale-style mode is also available in the game where it’s “every-player-for-themselves.”

In more good news to gamers, “The summer release includes cross-play (cross-platform play), enabling friends of all ages and platform preferences to team up and bash their way through iconic LEGO-themed levels.” The Vice President of LEGO Games has said that inspiration for LEGO Brawls came from the desire to create “something that families could play together.” Many have even likened the title to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.

Look forward to playing LEGO Brawls on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) this coming Summer.

