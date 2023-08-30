Starfield: Is Earth in Starfield? | Answered

Apart from being the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. We know that the title will feature a whopping 1,000 planets, with approximately 10% off those containing life. If you’re wondering if the planet we call home is in Starfield, we’ve got all the details about the role Earth plays in the upcoming game.

Starfield is set in the year 2330 and humanity has gone beyond our solar system to settle new planets. This presents the question, is Earth in Starfield?

More Starfield content

Starfield: Will Starfield get a Playable Demo? | Starfield: All Confirmed Companions So Far | Starfield: Will There be DLC Content? | Answered | Starfield: Will There be Mod Support? | Answered | Rumor: Starfield is Getting An Interactive Launch Event | Starfield: Will Starfield Release on PS5? | Starfield: All Pre-order Bonuses and Editions | Starfield: How to get Early Access | Starfield Comes Packed with 50 Achievements at Launch | Does the Starfield Community Need to Lower Their Expectations? | Starfield Animated Series Focuses on Individuals Surviving the Harsh Future | Starfield Fan Spent 200 Hours Compiling Full Skill Tree Details | Starfield Fans Worried Constellation Edition Pre-Orders Could Be Canceled | Ryzen 5 7600X Gets A Significant Price Drop Just In Time For Starfield | Starfield Devs Wish You A Happy Space Exploration Day | Starfield Devs Highlights Workbenches & Research Labs | Starfield Devs Tease Ship Customization Options | There Is A Recommended AMD Build for 4K Starfield | Starfield Leaked Image Confirms Another Weapon | Starfield Devs Tease The Cuisines You’ll Come Across | Todd Howard Praises Starfield Using Their New Creation Engine 2 | AMD “No Comment” On If Bethesda Can Optimize Starfield For Nvidia, Intel |

Can you visit Earth in Starfield?

Yes, you can go to Earth in Starfield, but it’ll be nothing like it is today. Bethesda has revealed through various gameplay videos that Earth is no longer habitable.

At the time of writing, it’s unknown what happened Earth. However, you’ll be sent there on a mission very early on in the game to find out.

Earth isn’t the only familiar planet in Starfield, as you’ll also be sent to visit Mars. Here, you’ll be able to see one of the earliest settlements humanity created after leaving Earth, known as Cydonia. As gameplay reveals suggest, you will be able to visit other planets within our Solar System.

For now, what happened to Earth in Starfield remains a mystery. Of course, fans are free to speculate on what went down to cause humanity to colonise other planets. All will become clear when the game goes into early access on September 1. The global release date is pencilled in for September 6 and it will be available via Game Pass on day one.