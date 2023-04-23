There are a lot of lock boxes to unlock in Dead Island 2. Luckily, the game helps players keep track of them by marking them on the map, however, the map and corresponding safes do very little to help players figure out how to unlock them other than saying to find and kill the zombie who has the key. This isn’t much help since keys aren’t always on zombies and since there’s sometimes little connection between the zombie with the key and the safe the key unlocks.

A few hours into the main quest of Dead Island 2, players will end up searching Michael’s house for him only to realize that he’s nowhere to be found. Inside his front room, eagle-eyed players will find a safe that’s locked unless they have Michael’s Safe Key.

Here’s where to find Michael’s Safe Key in Dead Island 2.

Michael’s Safe Key Location

Those looking to get into the safe in Michael’s house won’t need to travel very far to find the key. It’s not located inside Michael’s house, but it is nearby in the surrounding area of The Hills. To find it, leave the house and head down the driveway to the street. Look at the names of the nearby walkers and you should see a zombie with a unique name. The named zombie you’re looking for is called “Michael’s Protégé.”

Depending on what level your Slayer is, the level of Michael’s Protégé can change, but it should be relatively close to where you are. As you can see in the image above, for example, the zombie I encountered was level only level 8 which matched my level at the time. Take out the zombie and you’ll notice that it drops Michael’s Safe Key.

It’s unclear why a protégé of Michael would have the key to the safe in his house, but according to the logic of Dead Island 2, most people were giving away their keys to friends before they got bit. Regardless, grab the key and return to Michael’s house and unlock the safe.

Inside the safe, you’ll find the Defiant Hunting Knife, a Rare sharp weapon that’s worth grabbing, especially if you’re still early in the game. It doesn’t have any special mods to it when you pick it up, but it has the Sturdy Handle perk which increases its durability making it a reliable weapon. If you want to spice it up with an electric blade or something of the like, it has an empty mod slot as well that can be filled at a workbench.