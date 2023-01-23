25 Best PvE Games of All Time That You Have to Play

PvE games, or player versus environment to all the norms out there, include some incredibly fun and extremely varied titles. The idea is to compete against the game’s internal AIs, that’s not to suggest you can’t play against other players as well, but those AIs have got a bone to pick with you and they will stop at nothing to put you down. Granted, this genre of gaming has had its ups and downs throughout the years but seeping through the cracks more often than not are some truly memorable classics that bring all that nostalgia back. So, let’s get into it, what are the 25 best PvE games of all time?

#25 Outriders

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia

Release Date: April 2021

The first game on this list of the best PvE games of all time is the online cooperative action game Outriders. This role-playing third-person game allows players to create a fully customized character as well as choose from four different classes, with each of them having unique abilities. Although it sounds like a riot, the game was a mixed one; the gameplay was cool, as were the customization and the visuals, but the story and characters were not so much. But behind every cloud is a silver lining because even though this was critically panned, it turned into a commercial success for Square Enix, so something must be said for that.

#24 Killing Floor 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Linux

Release Date: November 2016

Similar to the previous game, Killing Floor 2 received negative feedback from most players for its lack of a real plot. This game basically asks players to kill specimens repeatedly, which as you expect, can become incredibly tiresome. The gameplay feels repetitive, and the number of maps is super small, which makes the replay value of this game almost zero. The concept has been done countless times before, and more successfully as well, but the biggest shame is that it fails to build on everything that the first game laid out for it, which was a clever and relatively cheap game.

#23 Back 4 Blood

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: October 2018

Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series and attempted to carry over several key gameplay mechanics. There is a strong emphasis on co-op teamwork, while the AI system that is dubbed the “Game Director” changes the environment and the location of enemies. It all sounds great, but it often plods along casually for long periods before releasing too much confusion and chaos. Due to the game trying to build upon seemingly random encounters, it becomes a mess with absolutely no cohesion and is certainly not an improvement on the cool Left 4 Dead series.

#22 The Ascent

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: July 2021

The Ascent takes place within an arcology in a futuristic dystopian world known as Veles. This world is controlled by a huge corporation called The Ascent Group, but it soon collapses mysteriously, and rival factions and companies battle it out for power. This is a cyberpunk-style game that felt like an interesting concept, with fans and critics also agreeing with the game’s ingenuity. The visuals are cool, the combat is addictive, and the soundtrack really situates you into a feeling of unease, but it’s this far down for a reason and it’s because of the incessant need to grind until your fingers bleed that holds it back.

#21 World War Z

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia

Release Date: April 2019

This game is loosely based on the 2006 book of the same name and is also set in the same universe as the 2013 film adaptation starring Brad Pitt. The game follows groups of four survivors of a zombie apocalypse in New York, Jerusalem, Moscow, Tokyo, Marseille, Rome, and Kamchatka. This game is actually fairly similar to the Left 4 Dead series (and much better than Back 4 Blood too) and one that has great shooting mechanics, superb visuals, and – as expected because of the original material – a brilliant story. But we have to pick it up on something and that is the soundtrack, which is all kinds of wrong.

#20 Ark: Survival Evolved

Platforms: Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia

Release Date: August 2017

Dinosaurs man, you can’t beat them. Ark: Survival Evolved is one of the best dinosaur games on the market, although granted, there’s not a lot to choose from. Players get the chance to navigate this open-world game either on foot or by riding a dinosaur, and you’re always going to choose the latter, right? But beware, if you are after a nice leisurely game then you’ve come to the wrong place because this game is painstakingly difficult at times, with a huge reliance on grinding and affected by performance issues, it’s really not for the faint-hearted. Several expansions have since been released that make the game a lot more favorable though.

#19 Lost Ark

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: February 2022

This MMO action role-playing game has the ability to be an invigorating adventure, which is why it’s one of the most-played games on Steam. There is an emphasis on exploring and completing quests, achievements, obtaining collectibles, hunting, and crafting, but there are also some PvP elements to enjoy as well. Lost Ark features great combat which is probably the game’s best aspect, but the lack of a compelling story really hinders this game, and don’t get me started on the one-dimensional heroes and villains that litter it as well. For a free game though, you can’t really complain, which is why we’ve done that for you.

#18 New World

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: September 2021

This MMORPG is a bit of an acquired taste, to say the least. New World was originally planned as a free-to-play game but has since changed into a buy-to-play formula that also comes with a fair few microtransactions and a limited number of things you can buy, which just doesn’t make sense. But if you can get past the fault of the money-grabbing developers then you have access to a pretty decent game that features a lot of character and weapon progression. Although a lot of the game’s ideas have been reused from countless games of the past, but we can’t hold that against it too much.

#17 Warframe

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 2013

Warframe lets players control members of the Tenno, a race of ancient warriors who have awoken from centuries of suspended animation far into the Earth’s future and find themselves at war in a planetary system with different factions. Initially, the growth of Warframe was incredibly slow, barely taking off at all, and was hindered by moderate critical reviews and obviously low player counts. However, life was injected into this game over time, and it benefitted from some positive growth. The game systems could do with some work because they are messy, but the game is a charming one and one that has had to do it the hard way.

#16 Sea of Thieves

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: March 2018

Sea of Thieves is a multiplayer game that sees players exploring a massive open world while captaining a pirate ship – it really is the stuff of dreams. You will find yourself encountering other players that you can form alliances with or battle against, while also fighting against the countless AI characters. Ship combat is something rarely done right, but this game nails it, and not only that but the visuals, and the actual game physics are also very impressive. It falters under the weight of poor progression and gameplay though, which makes it repetitive, although there have been some updates in the years since that have added more content.

#15 Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: August 2021

There are plenty of wild shootouts involving countless swarms of Xenomorphs in this game, so if that’s what you’re after then it should be perfect. This is a great addition to this list of the best PvE games of all time, and this co-op horror game is also a great installment into the Alien universe as well. You can customize your characters while slowly leveling up, in the hopes that you can mow down all these alien invaders. Yes, the pacing is inconsistent, and yes the gameplay is somewhat of a pain, but on the whole, this is a decent survival horror game.

#14 Genshin Impact

Platforms: GeForce Now, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, and iPadOS

Release Date: September 2020

The popularity of Genshin Impact speaks for itself; it is a fan-favorite game and one of the most recognizable anime games of the last decade. But in terms of being one of the best PvE games of all time, it still has some work to do. Taking place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which is separated into several nations which are ruled by different gods. This game has great combat mechanics, and the open-world setting is gorgeous and incredibly immersive, but like most games on this list, it has its issues. The monetization is a real problem, and the endgame is super simple which takes the fun right out of it.

#13 Age of Empires IV

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: October 2021

This real-time strategy game is the fourth installment in the Age of Empires series and a really great one as well. Age of Empires IV is a very enjoyable RTS throwback that often plays it too safe, but when it doesn’t it soars majestically like an eagle. The formula is one we’ve been playing for years, and one of the drawbacks of this game is that it feels largely the same as all those previous entries. The settings are cool though, as the game takes you on a tour from the Early Middle Ages to the early Renaissance and lets you control Norman armies, invade countries as part of the Mongol Empire, and teach you about the rise of the Grand Duchy of Moscow better than any history teacher could.

#12 V Rising

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: May 2022

V Rising is a settlement-building and survival open-world game. Players take on the role of a newly resurrected vampire who must gather materials in order to craft better-quality items so that a castle can be built. There will be a host of enemies trying to get in your way though so make sure you optimize all of your new abilities and tech. And of course, you’re a vampire so you will need to feed on people so that your blood levels don’t drop below a certain point. V Rising really does find the perfect balance of building, combat, and some creepy lore to offer a great experience.

#11 GTFO

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: December 2021

A survival horror with a difference. GTFO focuses on a crater that was formed 66 million years ago by an asteroid strike that resulted in completely wiping out the dinosaurs. A special team of prisoners has been tasked with going into an underground complex that was built on the site, so they can scavenge and carry out tasks for the mysterious Warden. The horror element is there in abundance, the atmosphere is chilling, and the gameplay is a treat. When this was originally revealed at E3 2018 it was considered one of the best games at the event, and genuine horror games are rare these days which is why credit must go to GTFO.

#10 Path of Exile

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and macOS

Release Date: October 2013

Who doesn’t love a free-to-play game? Especially one as good as this. Path of Exile takes place in a dark fantasy world where the government of Oriath – an island nation – has begun to exile people to the ruined continent of Wraeclast. Players can choose to play as one of the seven-character classes and must fight their way back to the cherished land. A hugely innovative game that epitomizes the meaning of uniqueness and is vastly different from the Diablo series from which it borrows from. The world design is grimy and grungy, and just inhabiting this dreary land makes you feel very uncomfortable, which is great for horror enthusiasts.

#9 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: March 2018

Set in the famed Warhammer universe, this game is a co-op-focused action game where players battle against the Chaos army and the rat-men race known as the Skaven. Given the choice of a plethora of characters to choose from, with each character harboring a special skill, the missions placed in front of you will become a walk in the park. This game also has a great amount of humor, mostly when it comes to the creative ways you can dismember all of your enemies, and it doesn’t fall into the trap of microtransactions. This is a genuinely brilliant co-op game as well as a great PvE game.

#8 Tom Clancy’s The Division Series

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Amazon Luna

Release Date: March 2016

This Tom Clancy series is a great one that has only gone from strength to strength in its short life so far. The first game was a banger that redefined the multiplayer genre with epic combat and immersive maps with fabulous missions, and it just felt so unique compared to its competitors. The second game was released in 2019 and took the blueprints of the first and elevated them massively, and although both games possess a few faults here and there, they’re not enough to hinder this game, which is why this series really is a memorable one and a must-play.

#7 Destiny 2

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: August 2017

We’ve all heard of the Destiny series, right? It has been lauded to the hills for its ingenuity, fantastic story, and incredible online mechanic. Destiny 2 is an overall improvement on the previous game, with the visuals getting an upgrade, the story becoming even more engrossing, and the multiplayer also seeing a generous enhancement. The weapons on the other hand were met with a mixed response, the Leviathan raid, and the new modes also followed suit. But it definitely has more good qualities than bad, and this game was nominated for some game of the year awards back in 2017 which must count for something.

#6 Monster Hunter Rise

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: March 2021

The latest Monster Hunter follows on from the previous game, but also introduces several new features and mechanics such as a new animal companion called Palamute. You can ride your new little buddy across the map or into the heat of battle, and it really is as epic as it sounds too. The game was a massive hit, with the gameplay heralded as some of the best in the series, and the new features added to the game also went down a treat. But don’t take our word for it, let the figures do the talking: this game has sold more than 11 million copies which makes it the second best-selling game in the whole series.

#5 Deep Rock Galactic

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: February 2018

It’s getting a bit tasty in this list of the best PvE games of all time as we enter the top five. Deep Rock Galactic lets you take control of a dwarf (what more needs to be said?) who is employed by Deep Rock Galactic, an intergalactic mining corporation that operates on an alien planet. Players must team up with up to three other dwarfs and complete all kinds of missions while fighting alien hordes. Loved by the critics, loved by the fans, can you ask for much more? The gameplay and atmosphere are fantastic and really situate you in the game, the tension is electric, the customization is creative, and the constant upgrades that the game keeps getting are a huge plus.

#4 Dying Light 1 & 2

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: January 2015

The Dying Light series has become one of the most enjoyable zombie survival series in the past decade, and that’s saying something because there’s been an awful lot. Both these games are highly enjoyable, and they allow you to get really creative, not only with the customization of weapons but also with the traversal of this zombie-filled land. The issues that the sequel had are common knowledge by now, but that’s a thing of the past because the game has only gone from strength to strength. The bugs have all been fixed and new missions and weapons have all been incorporated– the end product has gone down a real treat.

#3 RuneScape

Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS

Release Date: January 2001

RuneScape might just be one of the most well-known games of all time, and the popularity of this game is unquestionable. I’ve had my fair share of experiences on RuneScape back in the day, and a wave of nostalgia has just washed over me for good measure. Here’s one for you though, RuneScape has actually been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s most popular free MMORPG. Now, this game might seem a little rough around the edges compared to some of its compatriots, but this is a game that led a revolution, it has allowed people to become immersed in a world like no other, and for that alone it deserves the credit.

#2 Borderlands Series

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Windows, Xbox 360, OS X, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Linux, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5

Release Date: October 2009

It really was a toss of a coin between the top two titles on this list of the best PvE games of all time, but one had to lose out, unfortunately. This series has received monumental acclaim and huge commercial success since it was released 14 years ago. Its loot-driven multiplayer co-op gameplay and its sense of humor are fantastic and really unique as well. The first game reached wonderous levels, and the third game and the spin-offs were also superb, but the crowning glory is Borderlands 2 which is head and shoulders above the rest. This entry was praised for basically everything and the minuscule faults it did have are just irrelevant because of how epic the game turned out

#1 Factorio

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, macOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems

Release Date: February 2016

And here we have it, the best PvE game of all time is the magical Factorio. Some people say it’s a manufacturing masterpiece, others say it’s a flawless spectacle of uniqueness, but what most people can agree on is that Factorio is a truly epic experience. This game set an example of what the Early Access system is truly capable of; undeniably clever, fantastically thought-out, super detailed, well balanced, tonnes of fun, and with a design that no other game in history has matched. If you like to build and optimize everything that you have worked on, then you simply have to play Factorio.