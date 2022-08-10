Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Art Follow-Up Explained | Staying Power

The systems packed in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are dense. The game spends a lot of time devoted to its tutorials which is an excellent thing seeing just how deep its mechanics are, but there are still things that go unexplained. For every deep dive that the game goes into on things like Chain Attacks or Fusion Arts, systems like Aggro Values get forgotten.

One of the biggest unexplained sections of Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s combat system is the secondary effects of Class and Master Arts. While some are straightforward such as those that deal more damage based on the attacker’s position relative to the enemy, others are much vaguer. The Staying Power Class Art from the Stalker Class is one such mystery as its Art Follow-Up effect is not well explained by the game. If you’re wondering how it works, take a look at the guide below.

What Does Art Follow-Up Do?

Art Follow-Up is the effect of the Class Art Staying Power that’s part of the Stalker Class given to Noah by Juniper midway through Chapter 4. It has the user shoot an arrow into the ground starting an area of effect signaled by a green ring. The unfortunate thing is that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 doesn’t provide much in terms of an explanation for what it does so concrete information on its uses is a little hard to come by.

After it’s activated, players will notice a green orb floating in the center of the ring. If another character enters the ring and performs a Combat Art, a smaller orb will shoot out of the larger one and hit the enemy for bonus damage. As more characters enter the ring, more orbs will be shot until the AoE wears off.

It’s a useful Art for dealing bonus damage, especially if you can get a few members of your party inside the ring by quickly using the “Follow Leader” Tactic to get everyone in a small area. The specifics of the damage for the Art, however, are still something of a mystery.

Because the game itself doesn’t provide exact details on it, it’s hard to know for sure how much damage each orb does, however, some seem to think that the damage done by the orb is proportional to the damage done by the Class Art performed inside the ring. In a GameFAQ forum, user DarkMarc009 says that the orbs deal double the damage of each attack. Because of how many numbers are appearing on screen during fights, I’ve had a hard time proving this, but it seems to be at least in the ballpark.