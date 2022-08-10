Diablo Immortal: How To Power Level As A Paragon | Fastest Ways To Earn Endgame XP

Put down the Adventure Log. This is the best, most efficient way to earn XP in the endgame.

The endgame of Diablo Immortal is all about grinding to reach Paragon Level 150. There’s no limit to the Paragon Levels, and earning levels is the easiest way to get better and better loot, climbing the Hell difficulty levels until you’re at the top of the server food chain. It’s been three months since the start of Diablo Immortal, and after hours of testing, experimenting, and calculating the Diablo-playing community has figured out the most efficient way to farm XP. And you’re not going to like it.

This isn’t the most fun way to farm. It isn’t the most chill. It isn’t even the best way to get Legendary loot. If all you want is XP and lots of it, there’s really only one path to take to earn it fast — grinding the overworld. The ugly truth has revealed itself. Doing dungeons, raids, and other activities is great for changing the pace or playing solo. Doing adventurers and bounties? Fun, quick activities! But running with a team in the overworld is the best possible way to earn XP. Let’s discuss.

Endgame XP Farming | The Best Method

Dungeons, bounties, raids, and other events are extremely useful for grabbing Legendary gear daily, but nothing beats overworld farming with a full team of four. Why? You don’t earn much from each individual enemy, but you will earn huge rewards for stringing together long kill streaks and taking out Elite monsters for huge XP bonuses. The trick is — you always want to be building kill streaks. A team will help with that. Let’s break down the basics.

Just What You Need To Know : Farming with a team of 4 in the overworld is the fastest way to earn XP by a wide margin. Aim for 100+ kill combos for huge XP modifiers. You can earn upwards of 300+, but the XP gains won’t continue to increase past 100. As long as you get 100~ each time, it is essentially the same as getting 200, 300, 400, etc. Split your team to make sure you don’t run out of enemies. The #1 reason your combo will dry up is because enemies aren’t respawning in your area. If you work two areas at once or have another teammate hunting somewhere else / collecting orbs / doing other busy work, your main team can keep the kill training going. Run with teams of 4 for maximum XP bonuses. You can farm overworld solo but working with a team is always the best way to ensure huge kill streak combos. Don’t forget about Monster Essence . Turn them in after grabbing 10 for a huge XP bonus, especially for going up Battle Pass tiers.

The most important aspect of farming overworld? Keeping your killstreak going by killing easy enemies.

How To Keep Your Kill Streak Combo Going : Cover multiple areas by splitting into teams of 2 or even four teams of 1. Test different areas — it all matters how fast you can kill. Set the Hell difficulty as low as possible . If your Paragon Level is in Hell 2 range, make sure to set it at that range — there’s NO XP BENEFIT to farming at higher Hell difficulty levels. This only drops better gear. Target weaker enemies for faster kills . Imps in the Shassar Sea are some of the easiest / fastest to kill enemies in the game. When you’re killing thousands upon thousands of basic mobs, even a split second can make a huge difference. Equip movement skills . Moving from one mob of enemies to the next extremely quickly is important. You’ll always need at least one skill that boosts your movement speed — a dodge, a sprint, anything that gets you from one group of enemies to another.

Classes don’t matter. Gear doesn’t matter. Even Paragon Level doesn’t matter — as long as you can keep a kill streak going, you can bring lower-level players. These methods are especially effective if you’re a returning player — you can get a 400% bonus to XP games if you’re just starting out. Each server gives XP bonuses to players that are below the average Paragon Level. If you’re below, you’ll be blazing through levels way faster than Day 1 adventurers. Not a bad way to play.

