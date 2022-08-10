Digimon Survive: How To Get The True Ending | NG+ Guide

Digimon Survive is a new twist on the Digimon series, dropping you into a visual novel where you build relationships with humans and Digimon to survive a strange scenario. This isn’t Pokemon — this is a game all about making choices and building affinity with your friends between tactical battles utilizing your Digimon. Ever played something like 13 Sentinels? It’s a little bit like that.

And there are endings to unlock. If you’re aiming to get the best ending, you’ll want to follow the “true” route. You can change fate in Digimon Survive by improving affinities and spending time with the right characters. If you make the right choices, you’ll reach a completely new ending path. For once, it isn’t too difficult to actually unlock. But you can miss it if you don’t follow these specific instructions.

How To Unlock The True Ending Route

To get the “true” ending route in Digimon Survive, you need to follow two pre-requisites.

True Ending Route Prerequisites : Complete the game once and begin on NG+ . Load your complete save file to being NG+. During NG+, make sure Ryo has the highest affinity . Ryo can have any affinity number, as long as it is higher than the other characters.

:

And that’s it! The game alerts you to NG+ and the final ending path after you complete the story and get one of the endings. As long as you have a save file with one ending, you’ll be able to get this extra story route. There are other endings you can follow if you really want to see everything, but most players are going to be satisfied with this one.

The only thing you won’t be able to do on this route is get +70 Affinity on everyone, which gives access to special Digimon evolutions. Trying to juggle getting that on everyone? That’s the real final challenge of Digimon Survive.

