Netflix App: All The Free Mobile Games You Can Download With Your Subscription

All the games you could be playing with your Netflix subscription.

Netflix has free games — and we’re not talking about those choose-your-own-adventure experiments. These are real games you can play and download on your mobile devices. And if you’re reading this, you’re probably one of the 99% that has never used this feature before. If you’re subscribed to Netflix and you’ve got the app, you can download and play 20+ games with no in-app purchases. These are real, traditional games — and some of them are truly amazing. I highly recommend Into The Breach and Moonlighter. There are many more worth trying, so don’t miss out.

If you’re curious to see exactly what games are available to download and play, check out the full list below. If you need more help actually playing / installing these games, check out our Netflix Games guide here.

Download the free Netflix app on iOS and Android.

All Netflix Games | August 2022

NOTE: To play Netflix Games, you need to download the Netflix App and have an active Netflix Subscription.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan [Rogue-like Card Strategy]

Asphalt Xtreme [Racing]

Before Your Eyes [FPS Adventure About Blinking]

Bowling Ballers [Bowling Endless Runner]

Card Blast [Casual Poker]

Dominoes Cafe [Casual Dominoes]

Dungeon Dwarves [Idle Dungeon Crawler]

Dragon Up [Idle Adventure Game]

Exploding Kittens [Card Strategy]

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story [Rhythm Runner]

Into the Breach [Turn-Based Strategy]

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed [Action Shooter]

Knittens [Match-3 Puzzler]

Krispee Street [Hidden Object Puzzler]

Mahjong Solitaire [Tile-Matching Puzzler]

Moonlighter [Action Adventure / Shop Management]

Poinpy [Vertical Climber Platformer]

Relic Hunters: Rebels [Sidescrolling Action]

Shatter Remastered [Retro Brick Breaking Game]

Shooting Hoops [Use Darts To Push Basketballs Into Hoops]

Stranger Things: 1984 [Retro Adventure]

Stranger Things 3: The Game [Cooperative Retro Adventure]

Teeter (Up) [Physics Puzzler]

This is a True Story [Narrative Puzzler]

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt [City Builder]

Wonderpuff Forever [Mini-Golf Sim]

Certain games may only be available on certain devices. These are all the games available as of time of this writing — more games may be added in the future.