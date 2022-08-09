How To Access Free Mobile Games On Netflix

If you’re one of the millions subscribing to Netflix, you might be missing out on tons of free games on your mobile device. Netflix has an entire division of free iOS and Android games that “less than 1%” of subscribers are playing — and that’s for a pretty simple reason. Most of us have no idea how to access these games, or even what games are available. Go on a journey with us, because I also had no idea how to access these games — and there are some awesome games to download. Into the Breach is an incredible PC game, and it’s an even better mobile game.

There's no reason not to try out some games if you're subscribed to Netflix, so here's how to access all those free games on your smart phone. To access and play games with your Netflix subscription, you must download and install the Netflix app. The app is available for free on the Apple Store and the Google Play store.

Download the free Netflix app on iOS and Android. All Netflix Games available now.

How To Access Netflix Games

To access games, download the Netflix app on your iOS or Android device. You will also need a Netflix subscription.

Requirements : Before getting started, make sure your smart device meets the standard requirements. iOS 15 or later. Android 8.0 or later.

NOTE: Kids Accounts will NOT have access to Netflix Games. You’ll need to select a standard account.

Open the Netflix app on your device, and you can navigate to the games list.

On the Netflix App , tap the Netflix Games row on the Home Screen.

, tap the row on the Home Screen. Tap the game you want to play, then tap Get Game . The Apple / Google Play app store will open automatically. You may need to sign-in to your smart device to continue.

. The Apple / Google Play app store will open automatically. In the Apple / Google Play , tap Get or the Cloud icon if available. The game will begin downloading.

, tap or the if available. After your game is downloaded / unlocked, you can access through the Netflix Games row in the Netflix app.

Games will launch by default with your primary account. If you want to use a different account, tap the Profile icon.

What Happens To My Games If I Cancel Subscription?

Netflix Games cannot be played if you don’t have a currently active Netflix subscription. Game saves and gameplay history will be stored for 10 months. After 10 months has passed, your gameplay history / saves will be wiped.

That’s the downside to playing games on a subscription service, and one of the issues Netflix will have to address if they want to seriously pursue games on their platform.