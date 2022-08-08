Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Ouroboros Chain Attack Guide

Chain Attacks are by far the most powerful attacks you can land in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Because they involve your entire party working together, you’re going to be dealing massive damage to your enemy if pulled off correctly. As it turns out, you can deal even more damage by using the power of Ouroboros.

If you’re wondering how to use Chain Attacks effectively, take a look at our guide right here. If you’ve moved on to wondering about Ouroboros Chain Orders, take a look at the guide below for a full explanation of the two key ways you can incorporate them into your Chain Attacks.

How to Start an Ouroboros Chain Attack Order

There are two ways to start an Ouroboros Chain Order. The first requires you to raise your Interlink Level to 3 while in combat. Because of the slow nature of raising your Interlink Level, this is really only good for fights against high-level enemies that will take time to fight. Once you’ve got your Interlink Level to 3, use your Interlink by hitting left on the D-pad and then start the Chain Attack. Instead of the regular Chain Orders you’re given to choose from, you’ll exclusively be given an order for an Ouroboros form of the character you’re currently controlling.

The other way to start an Ouroboros Chain Order is to start the Chain Attack and choose orders from two characters that pair to make one Ouroboros form. This means choosing both Mio and Noah, Eunie and Taion, or Lanz and Sena in a single Chain Attack.

There are two important things to note: the first is that the Ouroboros Chain Order will only be available in the round after choosing the second character meaning that if it shows up in the third round of the attack and you don’t choose it, it’ll be gone until you set things up again in a different Chain Attack. The second thing to keep in mind is that you don’t need to choose both characters back to back in order for the Ouroboros Chain Order to appear. This means you can extend your Chain Attack into doing a fourth round using Ouroboros. For example, the Chain Orders you could use to guarantee yourself a fourth attack could be: Noah, Taion, Mio, Noah/Mio Ouroboros form.

How to Use Ouroboros Chain Orders

Once you’ve activated an Ouroboros Chain Order, all party members that have been used and discarded in previous rounds of the Chain Attack will be Reactivated and ready to do another attack. As soon as you get the TP gauge over 100%, the powerful Ouroboros attack will start. If you gained the Ouroboros Chain Order by choosing compatible party members in previous rounds of the Chain Attack, after you complete the order and do the Ouroboros attack, the Chain Attack will conclude.

If you used an Interlink Level 3 to start the Ouroboros Chain Order, you’ll be given the option to do two Ouroboros Chain Attacks in a row, one for each form of the character pairing you started it with. Once both forms have attacked in two rounds of Chain Orders, the Chain Attack will be over.