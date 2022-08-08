Diablo Immortal: Best Ways To Spend Real Money | Gear & Packs That Give You the Most Bang for Your Buck

Diablo Immortal is a F2P game that really wants you to spend some money. You never have to spend money to enjoy your time in Diablo Immortal — at least, up until you beat the final boss. If you’re looking to hang with the top-tier players, you will have to spend to keep up. That’s one of the biggest criticisms of the game so far, and one that isn’t likely to go away soon. Just trying to play on higher difficulties like Hell 3 or Hell 4 is an agonizing slog without spending a little money. If you’re sick of wasting hours on grinding and just want to get it all over with, this is what you should spend your money on first.

Getting Started | What Should I Buy?

Depending on your needs, you can make the following purchases. These are basic, starter buys — and will help you level up faster and farm faster as you play through the main story. You really don’t need to buy anything to play through the main story, but these purchases will also help in the endgame.

Empowered Battle Pass : $4.99 – Gives high-tier loot and other rewards for the 30-day season. Complete quests to increase your tier. Unlock rewards and huge XP bonuses. The $14.99 Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass gives some extra cosmetics. Not required.

: $4.99 – Gives high-tier loot and other rewards for the 30-day season. Complete quests to increase your tier. Unlock rewards and huge XP bonuses. The $14.99 Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass gives some extra cosmetics. Not required. Boon of Plenty : $9.99 – Gives daily login rewards for 30 days. Gives Legendary Gems, Legendary Crests, and regular Gems that can be used for upgrading. Also increases Inventory and gives more Market Trade Slots. If you want to mess around with Gems, this is worth it.

: $9.99 – Gives daily login rewards for 30 days. Gives Legendary Gems, Legendary Crests, and regular Gems that can be used for upgrading. Also increases Inventory and gives more Market Trade Slots. If you want to mess around with Gems, this is worth it. Prodigy’s Path: $19.99 – A one-time purchase that gives you bonus rewards for reaching specific levels. Purchasing the Prodigy’s Path gives you access to bonus Legendary Crests and Scoria. Once you hit max level, you’ll continue to gain rewards for leveling up as a Paragon.

The only permanent, one-time purchase is the Prodigy’s Path. This service stays unlocked forever and gives you access to rewards at specific progression intervals — when you reach high levels or Paragon Levels. You don’t get nearly as many rewards as the Empowered Battle Pass or the Boon of Plenty.

Really, you’ll likely only want the Empowered Battle Pass — its cheap and useful for grinding in the endgame. If you’re really eager to continue playing in the endgame and are struggling to increase your Combat Rating, you might want to continue to spend money. Here’s what else you (might) want to buy.

Endgame | Best Ways To Spend Money

The endgame of Diablo Immortal is when the grind becomes real. Trying to reach the Combat Rating threshold to break through and increase your Hell Difficulty from Hell 2 to Hell 3 and Hell 4 — it’s a huge undertaking. If you’re struggling to give yourself the boost you need, this is what you want to spend your money on first.

In the endgame, the best way to instantly increase your CR (Combat Rating) is with Legendary Gems, upgrade materials and Set Gear. Glowing Shards are the upgrade material required to enhance your gear for an instant bonus, and you’ll need as many as possible.

Before Spending Money : Try to join groups of players on Raids or Overworld Farming that are higher level than you. If you can only do Hell 3 difficulty, join a group running dungeons on Hell 4 — if they’ll carry you, you can get equipment you need to break through the threshold. Getting carried is your best bet in the endgame, and sometimes teams just need extra bodies to play the content. Complete Challenge Rift 60 and go to the Weapon Trader for random drops. You can spend gold on 10 random rolls a day — if you get Legendaries, you can break them down for valuable materials.

If you’re at the end of your rope and absolutely must increase your CR, here’s what you’ll want to buy first.

Token of the Worthy Bundle: $25.99 – Under the “Bundles” tab, select “Special” to see these specific Blessing of the Worthy gem upgrades. Instantly allows you to upgrade your gem to Rank 2.

Only valuable if you need a small boost and want to spend the money. It’s an expensive instant upgrade, but you can also just spend platinum on 5-Star gems.

Buy Platinum For The Auction House : You can purchase platinum and use it at the Auction House in Westmarch to purchase more powerful Legendary Gems. Under Legendary Gems, scroll to the bottom and you’ll be able to buy any gem you want. 5-Star Legendary Gems on my server cost between 40,000 Platinum and 100,000 Platinum . That’s almost $75 worth of Platinum purchased in a bundle.

: You can purchase and use it at the Auction House in Westmarch to purchase more powerful Legendary Gems. Under Legendary Gems, scroll to the bottom and you’ll be able to buy any gem you want.

Before committing to a huge purchase like that, look into the Dungeon Bundles — they go for $1.99 to $9.99 and come with extra Eternal Orbs you can use elsewhere. Just another option to take if you’re sick and tired of grinding endlessly. Buying up Legendary Crests makes the farm slightly easier but is also an expensive investment that doesn’t guarantee any actual payoff. At least if you buy a 5-Star Legendary Gem, you’ll know you’re boosting your stats.