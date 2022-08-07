MultiVersus: Taz’s Best Perks | Character Builds Guide

From the jump in MultiVersus you have a couple of Looney Tunes to choose from and if you favor Taz, this guide is for you.

There is a multitude of characters from all kinds of franchises at the heart of MultiVersus. From Steven Universe and Adventure Time to DC Comics and Scooby Doo, the variety of choices in the fighter is impressive, particularly for a free-to-play game that’s still in its beta stage. One of these launch characters is the frenetic bestial tornado known as Taz.

Taz’s Best Perks in MultiVersus

Looney Tunes are among the most recognizable characters in MultiVersus, and while most players are opting to play as the overpowered Bugs Bunny, Taz is also a solid choice to utilize. One of the many characters in the Bruiser class, Taz’s focus is on dealing as much damage as possible in hopes of knocking your opponents out of the ring for good. In our perks guide below, we’ll tell you how to make the chaotic beast as deadly as he can be in this brawler.

For his signature perk, we recommend I Gotta Get in There. This one allows your ally to hop into Taz’s iconic dogpile maneuver and really make it into the most brutal attack it can possibly be. Naturally, this perk is less than useless if you’re not playing in the main team-based modes, so you’re going to want to swap it out for one on one fights.

For Taz’s other three perk slots, you’re going to want to start with Percussive Punch Power. This one unlocks very early on and will allow Taz’s attacks to knock your opponent even further, making the chances of a ring out and a win even greater in the process. Next up is Tasmanian Trigonometry, which increases the effectiveness of knockback for both Taz and his teammate.

Lastly, you’re going to want to fill your third slot with School Me Once. This one will enhance your resistance to projectiles any time you or an ally is hit by one. Since this will probably be happening on the regular, this perk will naturally prove its usefulness in almost any fight in MultiVersus.