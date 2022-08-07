MultiVersus: Wonder Woman’s Best Perks | Character Builds Guide

There are a number of great characters available in MultiVersus and if Wonder Woman is your choice, we'll help you make her even better.

Even in its beta form, MultiVersus is already taking off in terms of popularity. The brawler features a bevy of characters from WB properties as diverse as Looney Tunes and Game of Thrones. Still, among the most recognizable faces in the game are DC heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman. If the latter is your choice for a go-to character, we’ll help you make the best of her with our handy perks guide below.

Wonder Woman’s Best Perks in MultiVersus

Wonder Woman is in the Tank class in MultiVersus, meaning she can take a lot of damage and keep on fighting without getting knocked out of bounds. With her simple fighting style and devastating attacks, she’s a fantastic starter character for folks who are just getting used to the game, and she remains a great choice for players of any skill level.

For Wonder Woman’s signature perk in MultiVersus, there are three to choose from, but our pick is Shield of Athena. Since the other two are enhancements for Diana’s Lasso of Truth, their usefulness is more dependent on how much you use that maneuver and how you utilize it. Shield of Athena, on the other hand, is useful no matter how you fight, as it blocks attacks from your opponents when you dodge.

For the other three perk slots, the most useful one you’re going to want to equip will be the first one you unlock anyway: Kryptonian Skin. This is a super useful perk for any character as it lowers incoming damage for you, making it an easy passive choice that will benefit players no matter what. Back to Back is another great one as it reduces Wonder Woman’s damage when she’s close to her ally, but be aware, obviously, that this is only useful if you’re playing in the main team modes.

Finally, for your last slot, Coffeezilla is another great all-around perk for any strategy or fighting style. Reducing cooldown on your special moves, this perk will let you bust out your best attacks more often than ever, making Wonder Woman as deadly as she can possibly be in the process.