Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock the 2 New Characters in Patch 0.10.0

This week saw the release of Vampire Survivors‘ “Not One” patch, 0.10.0, which added a new relic, a new card for the Arcana system, and a few new mysteries to the game.

Most importantly, it also includes two new secret characters, including the long-awaited ability to play as the Merchant, and the option to fight monsters as a flock of angry birds. Here’s how to unlock the two newest survivors.

How to Unlock Trouser & Cosmo in Vampire Survivors

Both the new characters in 0.10.0 are secret, which used to mean that there was no hint at all that they were there. Now, with the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane, VS provides a couple of oblique hints as to where to go and what to do to recruit secret survivors to your roster.

If you had a full roster going into 0.10.0, finding the Scrolls will add two new hints to the Secrets pane on the main menu.

Big Money, Big Prizes

The first clue is to master all 16 of the accessories in Moongolow, one of the unlockable bonus stages.

This is a little trickier than it sounds. In Moongolow, 16 of the 17 accessories in the game can be found near the starting point, and you can grab all of them within seconds of beginning a new run.

While Moongolow has a hard time limit of 15:00, it’s actually not that hard to max out all 16 accessories. If you play a character with any sort of passive Growth modifier, such as Porta or Gains Boros, you’ve got a good shot at upgrading all the accessories in your arsenal by the 14:00 mark or so.

You can further stack the deck by prioritizing upgrades for the Crown, and/or by using the Mindbender to limit yourself to one good weapon (i.e. Gains Boros’s starter, Heaven’s Sword) and taking Silent Old Sanctuary as your first Arcana. If you don’t have to upgrade weapons, you can prioritize accessory upgrades whenever you level and get the job done that much faster.

Here’s the trick, though. The Tiragisu accessory adds 1 Revive every time you upgrade it. If you die with the Tiragisu equipped, the game is coded to treat that as if the Tiragisu loses a level, to a minimum of 1. This ordinarily doesn’t matter in the course of a typical game, but if you’re trying to unlock this character, it’s crucial.

If you finish Moongolow with a fully-upgraded Tiragisu and burn all your Revives on Red Death as usual, you’ll end up with a level 1 Tiragisu on the final results screen (see below) and fail the conditions for the unlock.

Instead, you have to manually exit the level as soon as you’ve fully upgraded all 16 accessories in Moongolow. Once you do, you’ll hear the unlock jingle and Trouser will be available for purchase on your character select screen.

Trouser features +20% Greed and +30% movement speed. He also gets an extra +1% Greed with every level, and when he’s in Gold Fever, any gold you acquire counts 150% for the purpose of extending Gold Fever’s duration.

Finally, unlocking Trouser adds his starting “weapon,” the Candybox, to your arsenal. When you pick the Candybox, you’re given a menu from which you can pick any one non-upgraded, available weapon.

While it’s rare, you can select the Candybox from the leveling menu multiple times over the course of a single run as long as you still have an open weapon slot. The Candybox itself never actually enters your inventory.

If you can’t be bothered with messing around in Moongolow, you can also unlock Trouser via the Forbidden Scrolls with the code “earrivatolarrotino.”

Flock Together

The other hint in 0.10.0 is more oblique. “With a pure heart and two good friends,” it says, “visit the fiery balcony in Cappella Magna.”

First, you must acquire the Yellow Sign relic through the special “angel attack” event in Moongolow; second, you must have already found and released Zi’Assunta from the coffin in Cappella Magna.

The third step is to have a survivor on your roster who has never picked up a Golden Egg, either from the Merchant or by destroying one of the Guardian minibosses. If all else fails, you can use Trouser for this purpose.

Finally, take your “pure hearted” survivor to Cappella Magna and acquire both Peachone and Ebony Wings. Again, Trouser is useful here as he can start with one of them via the Candybox, although that can make the first couple of waves of monsters tricky.

It’s also a good idea to not take the Mad Groove Arcana, because the easiest way to find the area you’re looking for is to look for the items nearby. You can take Gemini without affecting the unlock conditions, however.

In Cappella Magna, you’re looking for a balcony north of your starting position, just above the hall where you can find the “free” Crown and Tiragisu accessories. Go further north from that, and you’ll see a Nduja Fritta Tanto pickup in the center of one of the wider halls, just above a balcony.

If you’ve met the above conditions, grab the Fritta and go straight down. Your fire breath should instantly destroy the barrier to the south, which lets you go to its end and pick up your new bird buddy at its southern edge. This unlocks Cosmo for purchase on the character select screen.

As with Trouser, you can also unlock Cosmo in the Forbidden Scrolls with the code “lhovistolo.”

Cosmo begins with only 20 maximum HP, regains an extra 1 HP per second, has a bonus Revival, gains a +20% Luck bonus, and gets +30% movement speed.

It receives another 1 HP/second and 1% Luck every time it levels up, gets 1 Revival every 100 levels. Upon Revival, Cosmo triggers an explosion like you just picked up a Rosary, which destroys every monster and miniboss that’s currently onscreen. It doesn’t affect Guardians or Red Deaths, but you can use it to instant-kill any reapers that are capable of taking damage, i.e. the one in Dairy Plant.

The strangest bonus that Cosmo brings to the table, however, is that it has a posse. Cosmo enters play with the Peachone and Ebony Wings weapons already equipped, but neither of them count towards your weapon limit. Both automatically level up along their typical upgrade track every 5 levels, until they max out as if they’re both level 8 when Cosmo reaches level 40.

You can even pick up another Peachone and Ebony Wings set. It does appear that the game is hard-coded to only permit four birds at any given time, however, so the only real benefit to bird-stacking (and/or picking the Gemini Arcana as Cosmo) is the chance to also have Valefor in your personal retinue.