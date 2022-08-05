The Mortuary Assistant: How To Unlock All Endings | Best & Worst Endings Guide

The Mortuary Assistant is an incredibly creepy new game that’s exploding on Steam. In this first-person horror game, your mundane job embalming corpses at a mortuary is interrupted by terrifying demons. You’ll have to follow instructions, carefully completing each step of the embalming process while a demon haunts you. To save yourself, you’ll have to use all the tools at your disposal to identify the demon and dispel it before it possesses you next. You won’t be running away from the threat — you have to face it head-on.

And depending on what you do in the mortuary, you’ll get one of multiple endings. You can fail to save yourself, mess up your shift, or get even deeper into the backstory of yourself and the mortuary. Getting all endings requires multiple playthroughs, and you’ll have to learn how to identify the demon before you can defeat it. We won’t get into all the details — if you just want to check out the endings for yourself, check out a full video here.

How To Unlock All Endings

There are 6 endings in The Mortuary Assistant. Unlock all 6 endings to earn the “The Mortician” Steam achievement.

Game Over Ending: If the demon fully possesses you, you’ll earn a Game Over and have to restart from the menu. This is the only way to “die” in the game. If you burn a body too early, you’ll also get this ending.

Unsuccessful Shift Ending: Fail to complete a shift correctly. If you don’t add Baleful Reagent, place the sigil / mark onto the body, or burn the body that is not possessed.

Successful Shift Ending: Complete the shift correctly and dispel the demonic entity. Do this by discovering the demon identify, placing the sigil on a mark, and placing the mark on the correct body. Burn the body. If you do everything right, you’ll get this ending.

Good Ending: After completing one successful shift, start playing again and earn a second successful shift — just do the standard shift twice without failing.

Basement Ending : In the Embalming Room, check the third drawer of the white cabinet to the right as you enter. Move the items aside to find a Key. In the basement that appears during a special event, check the stone statues — memorize or write down the numbers and their position. The numbers are used to solve a safe code . After the event, go to the Embalming Room and enter the safe code [1-9-7-0-4-4]. The safe contains a key for the real basement / storm cellar. Go down below and explore to discover this ending.

Rebecca’s Ending : The trickiest ending to earn. In the apartment, check the drawers and collect the two coins and marker . Next, travel to the Embalming Room and open the drawer to the right to collect two more coins and a marker . Later, you’ll be transported into a dreamscape during an event with your screaming father. You’ll encounter Rebecca’s hanging body. Place the coins in her open palms. After the event, complete your shift as normal — successfully burn the correct body.

And that covers all the incredibly spooky endings. There are lots of events, so just one playthrough isn’t enough to experience everything the game has to offer.