Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Fusion Arts Explained | Combat Tips

There are many pieces that make up the complicated puzzle that is Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s combat. It’s a very in-depth, complicated system that can be daunting to newcomers to the series. It’s for this reason that many have found that it’s best to learn the game’s mechanics in parts and then add them all together later.

Combat Arts are a key mechanic when engaging enemies, but Xenoblade Chronicles 3 allows the player to fuse select Arts together to make new ones called Fusion Arts. As essential as they are to being successful at the game, they sort of get lost during the many hours of tutorial that players are required to go through at the start of the game. If you’re wondering how Fusion Arts work, look no further. Check out the guide below to learn everything you need to know about Fusion Arts.

How to Use Fusion Arts

As detailed above, Fusion Arts combine two Arts together to create a new, powerful attack. Fusion Arts are unlocked partway through Xenoblade 3‘s second chapter after you gain the ability to change character classes. At their core, Fusion Arts combine a Class Art (the arts mapped to the X, Y, and B buttons that change depending on which class your current character is playing) with a Master Art (the arts mapped to the up, right, and down buttons on the D-pad that change depending on which classes your current character has mastered/earned ranks in.)

To perform a Fusion Art, you’ll need to have both the Master Art and the Class Art completely charged up and ready to use. You can only fuse arts that are in the same position across UI elements meaning that when you first gain access to Fusion Arts, you can only fuse your Master Art with the Class Art that’s in the top slot. As you gain more Master Art slots, you’ll be able to fuse with the middle and bottom slots as well.

Once both Arts are ready to go, hold down ZL and then hit the corresponding Art’s button (in the case of those who only have one Master Art slot it will always be the X button.) After doing so, you’ll see a lightning flash over your character and they’ll perform an attack that combines the abilities of both moves. Because their powers are combined, you can end up making some pretty interesting attacks, so make sure to play around and experiment.