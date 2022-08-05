Diablo Immortal: How To Change Difficulty | Hell Guide

Need to drop down your difficulty? Here's how it works.

Diablo Immortal lets you control your endgame experience in a small way with difficulty levels. After defeating the evil demonic entity at the heart of the main story, you’ll be free to continue playing, earning better loot and increasing your Paragon Level. The only way to max out your Paragon Level and reach Level 300 is by boosting your difficulty — and we’re going to explain how that works below.

And sometimes you’ll need to drop that difficulty back down. If you’re a new player or a veteran that’s returning and just forgot how this works, here’s a quick explainer to keep you up-to-speed.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

5 Beginner Tips | 7 Endgame Tips | Is It Really F2P? | All Classes List | Best PVE Classes | Ancient Nightmare Event Guide | How To Join The Shadows | How To Join Immortals | How To Play On PC | How Long To Beat | How To Unlock Crossplay | How To Earn Legendary Gear | Compatible Smart Phones List | How To Beat Blood Rose World Boss | Reaching Library of Zoltun Kulle | Level 35+ Farming | Level 60 Farming | How To Join Hidden Lair Dungeons | How To Claim The Horadric Set | 9 Lamps Puzzle Solution | Laser Mirror Puzzle Solution | How To Get +5 Rare Crests | How To Get Hilts & Hilt Trader Location | How Combat Rating Works | All Daily, Weekly & Monthly Activities | How To Craft Legendary Gems | How To Unlock Elite Quests | How To Unlock The Legacy of the Horadrim | All Legacy of the Horadrim Vessel Locations | How To Earn Upgrade Materials | Lassal The Flame-spun Raid Tips | Level 60 Unlocks | Skarn Boss Guide

Changing Difficulties | How It Works

You can change difficulty at any time after completing the main story and unlocking Hell 1. Here’s how to change your difficulty anytime you’re in-game — it isn’t as easy as you’d think.

Tap the Map — in the upper-right corner, you’ll see your current difficulty .

— in the upper-right corner, you’ll see your . Tap the difficulty in the upper-right corner to open the difficulty selection menu.

From there, you can change difficulty to Normal, Hell 1, Hell 2 and beyond.

How To Unlock Difficulty Levels :

: Normal: N/A – Starting difficulty.

Hell 1-5 : Unlocks after defeating the main story final boss.

: Unlocks after defeating the main story final boss. Hell 2 : Recommended Paragon 30

: Recommended Paragon 30 Hell 3 : Recommended Paragon 80

: Recommended Paragon 80 Hell 4 : Recommended Paragon 150

: Recommended Paragon 150 Hell 5: Recommended Paragon 240

To move up the Hell difficulty rankings and earn higher level Paragon gear, you need to increase your Paragon level enough to actually equip the drops. You CAN jump ahead and play on difficulty levels that drop gear you won’t be able to equip, but there’s no real reason to do that except give yourself a headache trying to fight enemies you’ll never be able to defeat.

Some difficulty levels are required for specific content. Some main story of side-quest missions can only be played on Normal, for example. Switch back and forth anytime you want through the map screen difficulty selection menu.