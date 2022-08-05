Vampire Survivors: All the Secret Codes from Patch 0.10.0

Once you’ve unlocked the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane in Vampire Survivors‘ latest patch, you have access to a new section of the main menu.

In the Secrets pane, you get some hints about the variety of secret characters that can be found in VS, including actual monsters like Gyorunton, as well as a deeply creepy-looking interface that allows you to “cast spells.” Here are the secret phrases you can input into the Scrolls of Morbane, and what they do.

All the Secret Codes in Vampire Survivors, v. 0.10.0

If you’re a long-time veteran of the game, the Scrolls’ contents are, at time of writing, somewhat unspectacular. It lets you unlock some of the harder-to-find characters in the game, as well as any relics and stages you might be missing.

It could be useful if your save file got nuked, or if there are a couple of things that you can’t be bothered to do the old-fashioned way, like fulfilling Toastie’s truly bizarre unlock conditions.

On the other hand, getting the Forbidden Scrolls in the first place requires you to go into one of the toughest stages in the game and pick a fight with a unique monster who’s really hard to kill, so it’s hard to call this any kind of shortcut. By the time you’re in a position to use any of these codes, you’re also in a position to not need most of them in the first place.

(In fact, since there’s a code for the Bone Zone, which you have to have unlocked in order to get the relic that lets you use the codes in the first place, it’s suggestive that this feature might not be all the way developed just yet. Who knows what’s going on. I haven’t trusted this game since I got jumped by angels in Moongolow.)

To input a code into the Scrolls, type it in all lower case, without spaces. You’ll have to do it blind, since inputs are rewritten as the same creepy runes seen on the outside of the Gallo Tower. The corresponding item should unlock immediately once you hit the last character in the code.

Character Unlocks

Any character you unlock via codes in the Scrolls appears in your selection screen as if they’d been unlocked under ordinary circumstances. You still have to pay gold to acquire them for actual use.

Smith, who is already unlocked via a code (type SPAM on the main menu, character select, and stage select, then type HUMBUG once you’re in a game, all in 30 seconds or less), doesn’t get another unlock condition via the Scrolls. (Yet.)

Ambrojoe languorino Arca noneladonna Bianca carramba Cavallo yattapanda Christine crystalmakeup Cosmo lhovistolo Dommario bioparco Exdash exdashexoneviiq Gains Boros highfive Gyorunton secondevolution Krochi accidenti Lama superladonna Leda iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme Marrabbio fettinepanate O’Sole reset Peppino pinociampino Poe strongestcharacter Porta vivaladonna Red Death ablasphemousmockery Suor faschiuma Toastie* tramezzini Trouser earrivatolarrotino

* = The code for Toastie won’t work unless you’ve already unlocked and bought Exdash.

Stage Unlocks

Only bonus and challenge stages are available via Scroll codes at time of writing.

Bone Zone rottingpizza Boss Rash peakgamedesign Green Acres dotgogreenacres Il Molise relaxenjoylife Moongolow honesty

Relic Unlocks

Grim Grimoire thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault Ars Gouda thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault Milky Way Map leadmetothecheese Glass Vizard eggseggseggs Mindbender teleportustomars Randomazzo** randomazzami Great Gospel icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet Magic Banger thankelrond Sorceress Tears timecompression Yellow Sign*** ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit

** = Getting the Randomazzo via code also unlocks the Saraband of Healing Arcana.

*** = Type the same thing 7 times. It’s fine. Don’t worry about it. Lovecraft is fiction.

Finally, the special code spinnn will make the in-game UI rotate for a few seconds.