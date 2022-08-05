Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock the New Relic in Patch 0.10.0

August 4 was a big day for Vampire Survivors fans, as the latest patch, 0.10.0, dropped with very little warning, not even one week after the last patch. It features two new characters, one new weapon, a new Arcana, and most crucially, a new relic.

Here’s how to find and obtain the new relic in the Not One patch for Vampire Survivors.

It’s Morbane Time: How to find Vampire Survivors’ Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane

Once you’ve updated your game to v. 0.10.0, enter the Bone Zone challenge stage and open its map. You should see a white question mark somewhere south of your starting point which wasn’t there before.

You may also notice the next time you open your map that the question mark is moving randomly across the stage.

Get close, and you’ll discover this is a new enemy, a sort of “bone katamari.” It moves randomly, has a lot of health, and grows bigger with every other skeleton it hits. If you wait to go after it until late in the stage, it’ll be too big to dodge and maybe even too big to kill.

On the other hand, characters with a high innate move-speed bonus can run along behind the katamari and kill it from behind without any real risk of a hit. Naturally, the perfect character for this is Red Death if you’ve got it, with +100% movement speed, but Krochi (+30%) or Pugnala (+20%) can get the job done just as well.

You will need to do a little preparation to make sure you can survive a headlong dash after the katamari, though, as the Bone Zone starts hectic and gets worse. The katamari itself also has a lot of health, even early on, and you’re going to need the right weapons to stand a chance of destroying it.

The Knife is particularly useful here, especially with a few ranks behind it, as it can deal consistent damage to the katamari as it moves away from you. Conversely, a lot of your usual go-tos in Vampire Survivors, like the Axe, Santa Water, or Fire Wand are too short-ranged or random to be useful against the katamari.

Pair your Knife with area-denial weapons like the Garlic, Song of Mana, or Holy Bible to keep yourself safe from skeletal small-fries who harass you while you’re chasing the katamari. You can also get some extra, unpredictable damage out of long-range, fast-moving projectiles like the Lightning Ring or Runetracer.

If all else fails, you can try evolving the Pentagram into Gorgeous Moon, then staying on the katamari’s trail until you have the chance to destroy it in one hit.

Once you destroy the bone katamari, it drops the new relic in 0.10.0, the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. Pick it up to permanently unlock the Secrets pane on the game’s main menu, as well as an eponymous Steam achievement.

The Secrets pane provides a few hints, some of which are incredibly vague, about how to find various hidden characters that aren’t connected to something in the Unlocks menu. It also gives you the option to input any secret codes you might have found.