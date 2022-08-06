Pokemon Go, Bug Out Event Guide

Pokemon Go is celebrating the return of its Bug Out event. Focused on the creeping crawling critters of the Pokemon world. The event spans from August 10th, 2022, at 10 am till August 16th 2022, at 8 pm local time. Whether it is to work toward collecting the Bug Catcher medal or to participate in massive raids, the event seeks to bring the Pokemon Go community together.

New Pokemon Entries

Making their Pokemon Go debut is Grubbin. Who, when fed 25 Grubbin candies, can evolve. Along with the other members of its evolutionary line, Charjabug and Vikavolt. Players must be near a Magnetic Lure Module and use 100 Grubbin candies to achieve this final evolution. As for a massive Mega Evolution being added into the game, Mega Scizor makes its debut as well, with the opportunity to earn a shiny version of Mega Scizor. Given that players have tackled the Mega Raid that includes Mega Scizor.

Collection Challenges

Players seeking to take advantage of the fact that the Pokemon Go verse will be teeming with Bug types during the event will find there is a Collection Challenge centered around it. This challenge will award players with a pose as well as 15,000 experience. Bonuses for groups will also be added to incentivize playing with others. So if three or more people join an ongoing Raid in person, spawns will increase.

Encounters in the Wild

Various Bug-type Pokemon will enjoy an increased spawn rate during the event. With assorted rarities based on which Pokemon the player wishes to pine after, the ever elusive shiny Pokemon is sure to top the list. A complete list of which can be found here:

Caterpie

Weedle

Ledyba

Spinarak

Yanma

Wurmple

Surskit

Kricketot

Venipede

Karrablast

Joltik

Shelmet

Grubbin

Dewpider

Pineco

Skorupi

Dwebble

Raids

The Raids during the Bug Out have their various difficulty levels and levels of reward. They are ranging from the one-star raids with Pokemon such as Paras, Pineco, and Joltik to more challenging content up to five-star level raids. The five-star raid for this event will feature Genesect with Chill Drive. Mega Raids are also available and will feature the Mega Scizor with the potential of getting a shiny version.