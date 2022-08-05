How Does Progression Work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seek to make additions to the classic Pokemon formula with multiple routes to play through. Players will be able to choose between three storylines. These routes can be tackled one at a time or all at once. While players can undertake the familiar challenge of becoming Pokemon champions, they may always make diverging paths for themselves.

More Pokemon Guides:

Nintendo Switch Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Will Require 10GB of Space | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All New Pokemon | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Terastal Pokemon Explained | Everything we learned about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the 2022 Direct | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All Version Exclusive Pokemon (So Far!)

Pokemon Gyms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon gyms have always been places to test the mettle of both Trainer and team of Pokemon. Now with the changes coming into the newest iterations of the game, players will be able to choose to tackle gyms in the order of their choosing. This is due to the Champion Assessment system, which is a test that players unlock upon gathering all 8 Gym badges. If Trainers are up to the challenge and complete both the gathering of badges and the Assessment, they will be acknowledged as Champion.

Branching Story Paths in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A new addition to the Pokemon franchise is the ability to undertake different story paths to complete your journey. While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are cited as having three courses of story progression, these can be tackled in any order. This change allows players to choose their adventure instead of going along a set path. While no information on these paths has been revealed to the public other than the classic gym route, it is hoped that they will add variety to the game.

It’s also worth noting that you can play with friends, although it’s not known what will and will not be allowed in co-op. You probably shouldn’t expect to take on gym battles or major story events with your friends.