Xenoblade Chronicles 3: What Do You Unlock With Amiibo? | Monado Weapon Skin Guide

Amiibo are compatible with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 — and they actually give you some pretty useful rewards. When scanning any random amiibo (seriously, any random one will work) you’ll get a randomized daily reward package of resource drops. There are so many resources, and some of them are so rare, it never hurts to get your hands on more. You can scan amiibo three times daily for random rewards, and it isn’t a bad idea to do just that.

To help you with that, we’ve got a full explanation for how to scan amiibos and what rewards you’ll get for doing it. One specific amiibo unlocks an extra special bonus early — if you’re a fan of the series, you can probably guess which one that is.

How To Use Amiibo?

To unlock free rewards in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can scan amiibo — up to three amiibo can be scanned per day. Any amiibo will work!

Open the Menu [X] anytime in-game and select System .

anytime in-game and select . Scroll down to amiibo .

. Select to bring up amiibo scanning instructioms.

Remember, you can only scan three amiibo per day. Any will work!

To scan amiibo: Place the amiibo on the right thumbstick of your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con or in the center (Nintendo Logo) of the Pro Controller.

Placing an amiibo will drop resources all around your character. Make sure to pick them up after exiting the menu! All amiibos work for scanning — only one will give you a very special unique reward.

How To Get Special Weapon Rewards

You can also unlock the Monado Weapon Skin with Amiibo.

Special Reward : Scan the Shulk Amiibo to instantly unlock the Monado Special Weapon Skin. Equip by selecting Clothing -> Attachments. Only usable by the Sworfighter class.

: Scan the to instantly unlock the Monado Special Weapon Skin.

In the Menu, select Characters -> Clothing -> Press [Y] to access attachments. Customization only becomes available in Chapter 3 and beyond — so you’ll have to wait if you’re still early in the game. The Monado is a skin only and doesn’t provide any additional buffs or benefits. This is just a nostalgic treat for fans of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 and the iconic sword Shulk, the main character, wields.

There’s an alternate way to unlock the Monado Skin — you just need to beat the story in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 — that’ll only take you 150+ hours.

Those are the only unique rewards we know about so far in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 tied to amiibo. Will the Pyrrha / Mythra Smash Bros Amiibo also unlock a reward? Very likely. We’ll update this list in the future as more information drops!