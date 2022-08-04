Hitman 3 Ambrose Island: How To Complete All Assassination Challenges | Redacted Kills Guide

The first DLC destination for Hitman 3 is Ambrose Island — a pirate haven where gangs and international militia groups mingle. This small but absolutely packed map has 17 Assassination Challenges. We’ll be hunting for pirate treasure, firing cannonballs, finding evidence and turning into a true serial killer. The [Redacted] challenges are the toughest, but we’ll explain how to do them as quickly and as easily as possible. If you’re ready to (basically) 100% one of our new favorite maps, here’s the step-by-step guide for every single assassination challenge.

Assassination Challenges | How To Complete Them All

Follow these quick steps to unlock each challenge. There are 17 total on Ambrose Island.

[Straight Shot] Challenge

Shoot either target in the head with a [Sniper Rifle]. You must use a [Sniper Rifle] and you must score a headshot.

An easy silenced [Sniper Rifle] can be unlocked in Berlin. Complete the [Who’s Sniping The Sniper?] challenge.

Equip a [Case] in your Planning Loadout – a special slot will appear for the case. Load your [Sniper Rifle] there.

Sneak onto the Radio Tower for an easy sniping location.

[I’ll Always Know] Challenge / [Piano Man] Challenge

To unlock [I’ll Always Know], use the special [Hook] melee weapon to kill one of the targets. [Piano Man] requires using your standing [Fiber Wire]. Both challenges are similar — you need to get the target alone.

How To Get The [Hook] : The [Hook] weapon is located at the front gate of Akka’s Pirate Compound. The double-doors near Akka’s Hut — the two-story building with her office and security room — have one guard. There’s a hook embedded in the wall.

: The [Hook] weapon is located at the front gate of Akka’s Pirate Compound. The double-doors near Akka’s Hut — the two-story building with her office and security room — have one guard. There’s a hook embedded in the wall. There are easy ways to get the targets alone. Use [Emetic Poison] on Noel Crest’s food — check below for the [Made To Order] Challenge to learn more. You need to wake up the female chef near Noel Crest’s restaurant visit and prepare / poison his food. You can also poison Akka’s drink in her office.

Alternatively, you can call the meeting by using the Radio Tower light terminal (at the top) — clear out the guards before the targets arrive.

[Versatile Assassin] Challenge

To earn this challenge, you need to complete several other challenges. No tricks here.

Complete [Piano Man]

Complete [Someone Could Hurt Themselves]

Complete [Hold My Hair]

Complete [Straight Shot]

Complete [Tasteless, Traceless]

[… I Thought About It] Challenge

Kill Noel Crest during his job offer in the Village.

At Farah’s Place, defeat four opponents in the slapping game. After defeating all the Militia guys, Noel Crest will want to talk to you.

Talk to him and he’ll lead you to a meeting place.

Before talking to him, collect a [Screwdriver] and use it on the barrel in the secluded area just south of Farah’s Place. That’s where Noel Crest will want to meet you.

When he arrives for the meeting, he’ll light a cigarette and set himself on fire.

[Ingenuity] Challenge

Another way to play up Noel Crest. This is located in the Workshop to the south where his boat is kept.

Collect a [Wrench], a [Screwdriver] and travel to the Workshop south of the Village. Find an easy [Wrench] in the Metal Shop near Farah’s Place.

Use the [Wrench] to repair the boat engine in the Workshop and use the [Screwdriver] to puncture the oil barrel.

When Noel Crest visits, he’ll attempt to start the engine himself and burn himself.

[A Kill to Treasure] Challenge + [Another for Good Measure] Challenge

Trick Akka into killing Noel Crest for you… then take out Akka at the same time.

Collect a [Wrench] and use it on the gas canister at the East Ruins just north outside Akka’s Compound. Knock out all three guides to make this easier.

Travel to the Colonial Ruins — the northwest Ruins where the Militia are stationed — and enter the Locked Cell guarded by a soldier. Use the [Camera] to take a picture of the dead man in a suit.

Travel to Akka’s Compound and place the [Photo] on Akka’s desk in her office. This will cause her to initiate the meeting automatically.

Noel Crest and Akka will meet at the East Ruins near Akka’s Compound. She’ll kill him.

If you used the [Wrench] on the canister, she’ll blow herself up by lighting a cigarette after the kill.

[A Bridge Too Far] Challenge + [Hold My Hair] Challenge

For this assassination, we’re going to trick Noel Crest into crossing the Colonial Ruins bridge in the north of the map. Do this, and he’ll drown, triggering the [Hold My Hair] challenge.

Collect a [Crowbar] and travel to the rope bridge in the north section of the map. The bridge leads to the Colonial Ruins where the Militia are stationed.

Use the [Crowbar] on the spot in the center of the bridge. This loosens the wooden boards. No other guards will step on this exact spot, so you don’t need to get rid of any guards.

Go to the Colonial Ruins / Militia Base and sabotage the computer near a satellite dish station in the jungle area. Disabling the computer will prompt a visit from Noel Crest.

After Crest leaves the base, he’ll cross the rope bridge. He’ll stop at the exact spot you loosened and fall.

[Jump Start] Challenge + [Someone Could Hurt Themselves] Challenge

Give Akka a shocking surprise in her own interrogation room.

Sneak into Akka’s Compound and enter the prison building (called Hostage Hut) to find Agent Smith.

Get the keys to free Agent Smith in Akka’s Office on the second floor of Akka’s Hut.

After freeing him, use the nearby valve to spray water on the cells.

Wait for Akka to be alerted. Eventually she will sprint to the Hostage Hut.

Before she enters, use the battery terminal to electrify the cells. They’ll remain electrified for a period of time.

Akka will step inside the electrified cell and zap herself. This also counts as an Accident Kill.

Brazier 1 Brazier 2 Brazier 3 Brazier 4

[A Pirate’s Life For Me] Challenge

Use a [Pirate Disguise] and [Saber] to take out both targets.

[Pirate Disguise] Location : Go to the cave to the northwest of the Village. Enter the cave, turn right, and look in the dead-end to the right of the steps leading up to the Militia Ruins base. There’s a treasure chest that contains the [Pirate Disguise].

: Go to the cave to the northwest of the Village. Enter the cave, turn right, and look in the dead-end to the right of the steps leading up to the Militia Ruins base. There’s a treasure chest that contains the [Pirate Disguise]. [Saber] Location : You need to light four braziers around the island. You don’t need a fire. Shoot the brazier to light it up. Here are the locations. Small rocky ledge north of the Militia Cave where the Satellite Uplink is located. The Old Fort north of the Radio Tower where the Summit takes place. Right next to the rope bridge in the north, on the Colonial Ruins side. Next to the mysterious gravestone, on the small beach on the east of the island. From the default starting location, enter the jungle and take your first right.

: You need to light around the island. You don’t need a fire. Shoot the brazier to light it up. Here are the locations. Light all four braziers, then use a [Shovel] to dig at the grave. A [Saber] will appear.

[Made To Order] Challenge + [Tasteless, Traceless] Challenge

Poison Noel Crest at his favorite island restuarant.

Bring [Lethal Poison] or collect a [Lethal Poison Frog] on the rope bridge path to the Colonial Ruins.

Go to the Restaurant east of the Workshop south of the Village. Further east, there’s a hut with a sleeping woman.

Enter the sleeping woman’s hut and take the [Cook’s Key]. Set off the alarm to wake her up and leave.

Go to the Restaurant and interact to prepare the meal and use [Lethal Poison] on the food.

If the female cook is awake, she’ll serve Noel Crest the poison food.

[Two Birds] Challenge

Blast both Noel Crest and Akka at the same time. Boom!

Use the Radio Tower to signal the Summit Meeting. Noel Crest and Akka will meet in the room above Farah’s Place.

Use the cannon facing the Village in the Colonial Ruins. You need [Bag of Gunpowder] and a [Cannonball].

Find both in the treasure chest near the Satellite Uplink Terminal Militia Cave entrance. Enter from the cave, go right to the small beach and look in the dead-end. Open the chest to find a [Bag of Gunpowder] and [Cannonball].

After signaling the meeting, you need to sprint to reach the cannon in time.

[Hippie Ki-Yay] Challenge

Simple! Kill Akka while wearing a [Hippy Disguise].

The Hippy is located at the Shrine near the Rope Bridge. Knock him out and take the [Hippy Disguise].

Approach Akka’s Compound from the stone bridge to the south. Akka will appear and take you to the meeting area.

In the meeting area, kill Akka however you want.

And that’s it! Follow these steps and you’ll complete all 17 Assassination Challenges.