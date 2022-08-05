Torchlight: Infinite – How To Pre-Register For The Open Beta & Reserve Your Slot Early

Torchlight: Infinite is getting a lot of hype — and for good reason. This is a Diablo-like action-RPG that promises to do better on mobile. With five hero classes to choose from and more unlocking along the way, there’s even more to customize. When it comes to builds, you’ll have access to 24 talent trees and over 230+ unique skills, which should give you plenty to chew on. This is a mobile-focused loot RPG that you can also play on PC. And you’ll be able to play early with the open beta in October. Don’t miss your chance to join up.

Torchlight as a franchise has had a rocky existence. The original developers, Runic Games, shutdown after Torchlight 2 — now mobile publisher X.D. Network is giving the series a shot. We’re not against mobile versions of Diablo — Diablo Immortal proved they can still be incredibly fun and addicting, but there’s room for improvement. Fans are hoping Torchlight: Infinite gives us a mobile looting experience without the predatory microtransactions.

To get a head start on the open beta, you can pre-register on Android, iOS and PC. We’ll explain how exactly to do that in the full guide below.

How To Get Into The Open Beta

The Torchlight: Infinite open beta opens in October, 2022 — but you can get started now through pre-registration. Pre-registration is open on PC and Android. You can also pre-register by logging into your Google Play account through the Torchlight: Infinite website if you prefer going through your PC browser.

Pre-Registration : PC & Android : Pre-register on Google Play here.

:

Pre-registration is expected to open soon for iOS devices — when it does, you’ll be able to pre-register on the iOS App Store here.

Torchlight: Infinite promises all the fun of an aRPG without any pay-2-win. We haven’t got our hands on the final product yet to see how true that is — but it does sound like a reprieve from the (sometimes) completely oppressive power of P2W in Diablo Immortal. We’re cautiously optimistic about this one.

