Multiversus: Superman’s Best Perks | Character Builds Guide

Multiversus contains some of the coolest, most popular DC characters from the jump and we're gonna tell you how to make the best of them.

As of the ongoing beta for Multiversus, there are four DC characters in the brawler. One of these is the Man of Steel himself: Superman. Clark Kent’s alter ego is a well-balanced character with some real oomph behind his strikes and is classified as a tank, so he can take his fair share of punishment as well. Still, to make the most of the character, you’ll want to make sure you’re using his best perks.

More Multiversus Guides

Best Perks You Need To Unlock | Best Finn Builds | What Does Toast Do? | PVP Rewards Guide | How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide | How To Get Gold & Gleamium | How to Level Up Faster | Arya Stark’s Best Perks

For Superman’s Signature Perk, which one will benefit you the most will depend on which moves you favor. Each of them boosts a particular move, but for our money, Sniper Punch is the one that most players seem to be utilizing. You can really up your ring-outs and damage output by equipping this one, and it makes Superman even more deadly than he already is in Multiversus.

For the other three slots, the first one you’re going to want to prioritize is Wildcat Brawler. This will add 5% damage to your ground-based melee attacks. Since Superman’s powerful punches are some of his most effective moves, this one is pretty much a no-brainer. Furthermore, this perk is extra effective if Superman is paired with another Tank or a character of the Bruiser class.

Next up is Last Stand. This one can work wonders for any character in Multiversus but is particularly valuable for a tank like Superman. The Man of Steel can already take a ton of damage, and this perk can be the literal difference between life and death if a fight starts to get especially close at the tail end of things.

Finally, for your last slot, you’re going to want to go with either Triple Jump or Kryptonian Skin. Both are well-rounded choices that will add even more value to your hero as the extra jump, or extra defense of each respective perk can easily be your saving grace in a tough battle.