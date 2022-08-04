Terastal Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seek to add a shimmering new feature to their Pokemon within the Palea region. Called the Terastal Phenomenon, the process sees the Pokemon shine and glow. This makes for an alluring addition to the visage of these creatures.

What are Terastal Pokemon?

A new addition to the Pokemon franchise, the Terastal Phenomenon adorns Pokemon with a crown that glows atop their heads and makes their bodies gleam. It is said that this is due to the soil within the Paldea region being the cause of this effect. Players who seek to learn the truth about how this is accomplished need to look no further than the Pokemon Professors for answers. Prodigous Professors Sada and Turo are laying the groundwork and probing into what causes these phenomena throughout the region.

Pokemon Terastallization and its Effects

All Pokemon within the Paldea region have the ability to Terastallize. How this manifests changes depending on the Pokemon type. The Tera Jewels, as well as the glow the Pokemon have, are subject to change depending on Pokemon typing. The Terastal Phenomenon system makes for more interesting Pokemon battles as it alters battles based on Tera Type. The Tera Typing system makes it so that there are numerous Pokemon and Tera Type combinations. There are a total of 18 Tera Types that Pokemon can transform into once crystallized in their Terastal forms.

Pokemon Tera Orbs and how to Charge them

Added to allow the process of Terastallization, Tera Orbs grants players the ability to Terastallize their Pokemon. These items which are required for the process can be charged either at the always-friendly Pokemon Centers or at crystals teeming with energy in the world. Although this allows for a power-up and typing change, it should be noted that once used, the Tera Orb causing the transformation must be charged.