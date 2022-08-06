One of the core pillars of MultiVersus is the perk system, which provides players with a choice of a large list of perks that will provide their character of choice bonuses in the arena. While each character gets a set of perks that they will unlock as they level up each character for that character to then use, you are also able to unlock the perks of other characters by using the Perk Training function. This is a very important aspect of building your character’s perks, so it is good to know how this feature uses. This guide will explain how the Perk Training feature works in MultiVersus.

Perk Training Explained In MultiVersus

Perk Training is a feature that will allow you to spend Gold in order to give a character access to the perks that don’t appear in their leveling tree. Each character unlocks the Perk Training feature at level 9 of a character, giving you the ability to purchase the perks of other characters at the press of a button. To get one of these perks, you will need to go into your Glossary to check out your roster and select the character that you want to add the perks to. Select “Train Perks” to bring up all the perks that you can unlock.

When you are selecting your perks, it will cost you 150 Gold for any perk that you haven’t unlocked with their characters. As for the perks that you have unlocked from other characters, it will only cost you 100 Gold. Once you buy the perk, you will only be able to add it to the build of that character.

