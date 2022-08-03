Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All Version Exclusive Pokemon (So Far!)

Pokemon continues the tradition, splitting the games into two version: Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Why two versions? Because each version has exclusive content you won’t find in the other game. The biggest exclusives are the Legendary Pokemon — you’ll see those on the cover art — but there are other smaller exclusive Pokemon that might just help you decide which version is best for you. If you’re undecided and need help choosing, we’re keeping a full list of everything exclusive to each version of the latest Nintendo Switch mainline series release.

Depending on which game you choose, you’ll get more than just exclusive Pokemon. You’ll also get an exclusive professor — Pokemon Scarlet introduces Professor Sada and their stone age style. Pokemon Violent’s Professor Turo is the exact opposite, with a sci-fi style — Pokemon aren’t the only exclusive elements in these games, but nothing is completely blocked. You’ll be able to play cooperatively with other players and trade Pokemon — so even if a Pokemon is exclusive to the version you don’t have, you can still trade for one and use it in your version of the game. “Exclusive” only means these Pokemon will appear in the wild and can be caught in that version.

[Work-in-Progress: We still don’t know all the version exclusive Pokemon — yet! We’ll update this article as more information is released.]

Pokemon Scarlet | Version Exclusive Pokemon

The following Pokemon can only be found in Pokemon Scarlet. They can be traded and used in Pokemon Violent.

Pokemon Violet | Version Exclusive Pokemon

The following Pokemon can only be found in Pokemon Violent. They can be traded and used in Pokemon Scarlet.

