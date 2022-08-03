Diablo Immortal: Stuck On Connecting… | How To Fix & Start Playing

The servers are struggling. Season 3 of Diablo Immortal is here, and many players aren’t able to get onto their server even after hours of waiting to connect. This is affecting players on PC and mobile devices, and the issues seem to be getting worse. We’ve been unable to login for more than a day — so we had to investigate some of the fixes players have shared online. This is what we found.

Before attempting anything, it seems players have a much easier time connecting with a Battle.net account. If you’re playing as a guest, you may want to start your own Battle.net account and link it to Diablo Immortal. Another fix (unfortunately) involves selecting your server. Tap the server on the start menu to see the full list of servers in a menu. From here, you can select a new server. Some players are able to select a new server and start a new character but using their existing character / service just isn’t working. This is a pretty terrible temporary solution. At least you can get into the game somehow.

Connecting… Never Stops | How To Fix

Before doing anything else, try these simple steps. This may work for you — whether you’re on PC or Mobile.

On Mobile & PC : Before anything else, close the app and reset. Do the same for your device. If this doesn’t work, you can try a simple trick. On the start screen, tap the Server . This opens the Server Menu . Above the continent tabs, you’ll find My Heroes . Select My Heroes and launch your hero from this menu instead of from the normal character select.

Why does this work? We have no idea — but it does seem to work. It works for us and others. If this doesn’t work for you, there are more drastic measures you can take. You can try repairing the client — this deletes most of the content and forces you to redownload. Save this step for last.

How To Repair Client : On the opening splash screen, tap [ Repair Client ] in the bottom-left corner. If you can reach the Start Menu / Server Select, tap the screwdriver / wrench icon on the right. This prompts you to repair the client. If you agree the main contents of the game will be deleted and you’ll have to redownload everything except the app and your data.

Lost Connection To Battle.Net, Would You Like to Reconnect? | How To Fix

This problem is kicking players out of the server they’re already in. If you attempt to reconnect, you will get kicked out of the server and forced to retry. Players have discovered a workaround for this message.

“Lost Connection To Battle.Net” Message Fix : Instead of pressing [ Ok ] and getting kicked off the server, press [ x ] in the upper-right corner of the message. This closes the message instead. After closing the message, you’ll be able to continue playing on the server like normal.

Why does this happen? We have no idea. The servers for Diablo Immortal are strangely spotty for Season 3 with a deluge of players unable to login at all — except by using alternate servers. If you’re struggling, I also recommend opening a ticket with Blizzard Support. You don’t want to lose all your valuable character data — if you just can’t get on, that’s your last chance.