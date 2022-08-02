Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Monster Types Explained

There are a lot of systems at play in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Because so much focus is spent on the game’s intricate combat mechanics, sometimes the other, less important seeming ones get forgotten about in favor of things like multiclass character customization and Ouroboros fusions. You’ll spend a lot of your time in Xenoblade 3 fighting monsters, so it’s good to know about their individual types before getting too far into the game.

Luckily, understanding different monster types is pretty simple as there are only four different types you’ll encounter: normal, elite, lucky, and unique. Understanding each type and noting the monster’s experience level is essential for knowing if you should be engaging with an enemy while you explore the game’s vast world. Take a look below to see everything you need to know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s monster types.

Normal Monsters

There’s little to explain about Normal type monsters. They’re the run-of-the-mill monsters that you’ll be encountering for a majority of the game’s playtime. Taking on Normal monsters shouldn’t be too much of an issue as long as you’re close to their level. If you’re properly leveled, you could likely take on just about any Normal monster with ease and if you’re looking to take a little break during the battle, you can turn Auto-Battle on and you should get through the encounter without incident.

You can tell Normal monsters apart from the rest of their counterparts based on their nameplates. Normal monsters will have regular nameplates that don’t have any sort of special graphics on them.

Elite Monsters

Simply put: Elite monsters are tougher versions of normal monsters. They have increased attack and defense stats making it risky to take one on if you’re not prepared. If you do decide to pick a fight with one, make sure you’re of a level at least equal to theirs, otherwise, they might be able to dispatch you pretty quickly. Should you fight an Elite monster and win, you’ll be given much better rewards than those granted after finishing off a Normal monster.

You’ll be able to identify Elite monsters from their nameplates. Elite monster nameplates have a blue-wing-looking design coming off both sides. They’re pretty common to see mixed among Normal monsters.

Lucky Monsters

Lucky monsters are also pretty common encounters. Unlike Elites, they have the same stats as Normal monsters, but what sets them apart is the type of loot you’re awarded after taking one out. If you’re hunting for rare items or just need a boost in cash, head out into the open world in search of Lucky monsters and you’ll be wading through great loot in no time.

Lucky monsters are easily identifiable thanks to their unique nameplates. Instead of the wing designs of the Elites and Unique monsters, Lucky monsters have glowing stars overlaying their names.

Unique Monsters

The toughest enemies in the game are by far the Unique monsters. These essentially serve as boss monsters that you can encounter in the field. They’ve got huge health pools and deal devastating damage so they shouldn’t be taken on by the faint of heart. As their names suggest, they’re unique so while there are a lot of Unique monsters included in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there’s only one of each. If you manage to take one down, you’ll be rewarded with plenty of loot and XP. Luckily, if you’re looking to fight a downed Unique monster again, a gravestone will appear in the location where you killed it and you’ll be able to interact with it to fight it again.

You can distinguish Unique monsters from the other monsters thanks to their unique nameplates. Unique monsters’ nameplates have red and orange wings on either side.