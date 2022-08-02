GTA Online: How To Get Airpods | Earphones Guide

Wondering how to get Airpods in GTA Online. Then, here’s everything you need to know. From increased heist payouts to updated businesses, the recent summer update for GTA Online saw the addition of a ton of content. There are even some new ways to customize your in-game character’s personality including, getting them a pair of new truly wireless earphones.

A brand new item called Airpods, or “Beat Off Earphones” has been added to the game and in this guide, we explain how you can get these in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How to Get Airpods

There are currently two different versions of Airpods in GTA Online namely, the white Beat Off Earphones and Gold Beat Off Earphones. In order to get the white Beat Off earphones, you will need to perform a Nightclub, Gunrunning, MC, or Special Cargo Sell mission. Once you successfully complete any of the said missions, a notification pop-up will appear in the bottom left corner of your screen telling you that you’ve unlocked the “White Beat Off Earphones.”

After unlocking the White Beat Off Earphones, you can get these at the Ponsonbys clothing shop. A new Earphones section has been added to the Accessories section of the clothing store following the Criminal Enterprises update.

If you are looking to set yourself apart from the crowd and want something premium, there’s a Gold Beat Off Earphones too. To get your hands on these, you will need to have the GTA+ subscription. Those with the subscription can find the Gold Beat Off Earphones in the accessories tab. You can redeem the item at no extra cost.

All GTA+ subscribers will also get the Gold Beat Off Earphones, Apricot Perseus Cap, and Apricot Perseus Track Pants for free. There’s currently no way to acquire the Gold Airpods in GTA Online without being a GTA+ member; however, Rockstar might make it available for everyone down the line. The GTA+ membership is priced at $5.99 per month and is only available on next-gen consoles at the moment. And that about does it for how to get Airpods in GTA Online.