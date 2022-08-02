Looking for how to get Character Tickets in MultiVersus. Then, we have just the guide for you. MultiVersus is the newest fighting game from Warner Bros. and Player First Games that lets you choose from a variety of well-known characters such as Batman, Arya Stark, and more. While the initial roster of characters is limited, the developers have massive plans to add a number of new faces to the game.

There are numerous options to unlock characters in MultiVersus and one of them is Character Tickets which basically lets you unlock any character without having to spend any gold or Gleamium. Here’s how to get Character Tickets in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus: How to Get Character Tickets

MultiVersus presents you with a number of ways to unlock in-game characters. You can either buy characters using in-game currencies like gold or Gleamium or with the help of Character Tickets. These tickets are a superb alternative and help you save your gold or Gleamium.

However, getting your hands on Character Tickets can be a bit hard. The one and the only way to get Character Tickets in MultiVersus is via the Founder’s Packs available in the stores where you can get MultiVersus. You can buy the Founder’s Packs from wherever you downloaded the game. There are several different types of these Founder’s Packs, each containing different items and priced differently.

The least inexpensive of them all is the standard edition of Founder’s Packs available in the digital stores. Priced at $39.99 USD it includes the following:

15 Character Tickets

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

300 Gleamium

Next up is the Deluxe Edition which comes with 20 Character Tickets and comes at a cost of $59.99 USD. The pack comprises the following:

20 Character Tickets

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Banner (Epic)

1 Ring Out Effect (Epic)

1,000 Gleamium

Priced at $99.99 USD, the Premium Edition is the most expensive Founder’s Pack and contains the following:

30 Character Tickets

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

3 Premium Battle Passes

1 Banner (Epic)

1 Ring Out Effect (Epic)

1 Banner (Legendary)

1 Ring Out Effect (Legendary)

1 Unique Nameplate

2,500 Gleamium

Those jumping into MultiVersus for the first time or are new to the game can get these Founder Packs as they offer a great headstart. You get a certain amount of Character Tickets using which you can unlock a number of characters and then progress from there.